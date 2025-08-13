Coolie first review is in: Udhayanidhi Stalin catches early glimpse of Rajinikanth's film, calls it a ‘mass entertainer’

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, caught a special screening of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. Giving the first review of the film on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the actor-politician called it a ‘mass entertainer’. He also congratulated Rajinikanth on completing 50 years in cinema. (Also Read: Coolie advance booking: Rajinikanth film hits ₹100 crore for opening weekend, sells over 12 lakh tickets for day 1) Rajinikanth plays Deva in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.

Udhayanidhi Stalin gives first review of Coolie

Stalin began his note by congratulating Rajinikanth as he completes 50 years in the film industry on 15 August. He wrote, “I am truly delighted to congratulate our Superstar @rajinikanth sir on completing 50 glorious years in the film industry.”

He then praised Coolie, stating that he’s sure the film will entertain the audience, writing, “Had the opportunity to get an early glimpse of his much-awaited movie #Coolie, releasing tomorrow. I thoroughly enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer and am sure it will capture the hearts of audiences everywhere.”

Stalin ended his note by congratulating the whole team and wishing them success, “My heartfelt wishes for a roaring success to @rajinikanth sir, @sunpictures, #Sathyaraj sir, @Dir_Lokesh, #AamirKhan sir, @iamnagarjuna sir, @nimmaupendra sir, @anirudhofficial, #SoubinShahir, @shrutihaasan and the entire team behind this movie.”

Lokesh re-shared Stalin’s review on his X, and thanked him for his words, writing, “Very grateful for your kind words @Udhaystalin sir (hug and heart emojis) Feeling elated to know that you loved the film sir, thank you so much for this.”

About Coolie

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan in lead roles. It is directed by Lokesh, produced by Sun Pictures and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. According to Sacnilk, Coolie has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark for its opening weekend in advance bookings. Rajinikanth plays Deva in the film, while Nagarjuna plays the antagonist called Simon. Aamir plays an extended cameo as Dahaa.