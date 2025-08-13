Interview | Shruti Haasan on standing out in a Rajinikanth film like Coolie; discussing acting with dad Kamal Haasan

As Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie gears up for release, Shruti Haasan says she has had a ‘weird and chaotic’ year. The actor-musician isn’t just waiting for the audience to see her as Preethi in the ensemble film headlined by Rajinikanth; she’s also busy planning shows to perform live with her band. “It’s been a crazy year due to different bits and bobs, you know what I mean?” asks Shruti earnestly in a chat with Hindustan Times. Sure, I say, and she opens up about her upcoming films, co-star Rajinikanth, father Kamal Haasan and more. Shruti Haasan is excited for everyone to see her in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie.

Rajinikanth’s fans will be ‘super happy’ with Coolie

Lokesh has been nothing if not consistent while delivering hits with films like Kaithi, Master and Vikram. Given that he’s kept his cards close to his chest with Coolie, I get curious about what the film is even about. “If you look at Lokesh’s previous films, they’re always entertaining with action sequences and emotions that cater to the audience. Rajini sir’s fans will be super happy because I think Coolie is going to be a really entertaining watch,” says Shruti, staying coy about the story.

What made Shruti say yes to the project, however, I prod, and she’s quick to answer, “Definitely, when a project like this comes to you with an actor like that, a director like that, it’s already exciting. But I really liked the character of Preethi and what she brought to the story. I can’t reveal much, though.”

Given that Coolie stars ‘powerhouses’ like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Aamir Khan, is she worried she will get lost in the melee? “No, I’m not nervous because I think Lokesh has done justice to every character. Plus, each of these actors is so different; it was a learning experience with everyone, especially Rajini sir. He has this energy and makes everyone feel positive and comfortable on set, which was amazing to see,” says Shruti.

Working with Lokesh Kanagaraj again after Inimel

Shruti might not have worked in any Lokesh film, but he did make his acting debut with her heartbreak song Inimel a year ago, which featured lyrics by her dad Kamal. And though Kamal has worked with Lokesh in Vikram, Shruti says she didn’t have much interaction with the director before Inimel and Coolie, despite visiting the film’s set.

“I wouldn’t compare the music video Lokesh to the director Lokesh; they’re completely different human beings. He’s really clear and calm as a director, so shooting for Coolie felt very collaborative. I’ve been on sets before where people wonder why a character is doing something; it has happened to me several times. You are shooting, and you go, hey, but why would they do that? But this was one set that I’ve never heard any actor question the motivation for their characters because he’s open to inputs as well,” she says.

Shruti’s upcoming work, discussing films with family

Speaking of collaboration, I wonder what dinner table conversations are like in Shruti’s home, given that her dad, mom Sarika and sister Akshara are all actors too. “We don’t all sit and have dinner together. Us individually having dinner conversations? Sure,” says Shruti with a chuckle, adding, “It’s really not about acting…it’s never been about acting. It’s maybe about movies we saw, news we read, or something on Instagram, like any other family. I watch all of my dad’s stuff, not my sister's or mum’s, and they haven’t watched mine.”

As for her upcoming films, apart from Coolie, which will be released in theatres on 14 August, Shruti has a cameo in Mysskin’s upcoming film Train, which stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. “I had a lovely time working with Mysskin sir. He’s really fun and has a different style of working. It’s a cameo, but I’m excited for people to see that. We don’t know when we’re going to shoot Salaar 2 yet. Honestly, I’ve been so busy with Coolie…now I get to sit and listen to a whole bunch of scripts to decide what to do next. If you ask me, this is my most exciting time,” she says, rounding off.