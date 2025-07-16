Coolie story leaked: Rajinikanth plays ageing smuggler Deva on a vendetta; here's how vintage watches come into play

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films for the year. The film’s team has been careful with its promotional material, holding the cards close to their chest and not revealing much about the film’s story. Lokesh has also stayed mum in his promotional interviews. But finally, if the synopses on Letterboxd and Fandango are to be believed, here’s the movie’s plot. Rajinikanth in a still from the teaser of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.

Coolie plot revealed

According to Letterboxd, Coolie follows the rise of a mafia gang led by Rajinikanth’s character Deva. He devises a plan to reunite his old gang and take over. The synopsis on the platform reads, “An aging gold smuggler uses stolen tech hidden in vintage golden watches to revive his old mafia crew. But his plan to reclaim his empire spirals into something bigger, a new universe forged from crime, greed, and broken time.” Watches and gold have featured heavily in the film's promotional material.

Fandango seemed to add more depth to the story, revealing that Deva is driven by the need to right some past wrongs. The synopsis on the US ticketing platform reads, “Delves into a man's relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey.” Given that Lokesh and the film’s team haven’t revealed much, fans were thrilled to know the film’s story.

About Coolie

Coolie will not be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which has the films Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. While a stand-alone film, it still features an ensemble cast featuring stars like Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Satyaraj, Upendra, Shoubin Shahir and others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music. Coolie is Lokesh’s first film with Rajinikanth and his next after the success of the Vijay-starrer Leo. Rajinikanth was last seen in Vettaiyan with Amitabh Bachchan and will soon star in Jailer 2.