Aamir Khan told Lokesh Kanagaraj he can't lie anymore about being in Rajinikanth's Coolie, couldn't keep cameo secret

Before Aamir Khan’s first look from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie was released earlier this month, there were rumours for weeks that the actor had a special role in the Rajinikanth-starrer. In an interview with THR India, Lokesh reveals that the speculation around his involvement got so intense, Aamir told him he couldn’t lie anymore. (Also Read: Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts to Sanjay Dutt being ‘angry’ at him over ‘wasted’ role in Leo: I'm not the greatest filmmaker…) Lokesh Kanagaraj is excited to work with Aamir Khan in Coolie and a standalone film.

Aamir Khan told Lokesh Kanagaraj he couldn’t lie about Coolie

Lokesh stated in the interview that they took great pains to keep Aamir’s involvement in Coolie under wraps, including shooting with him in secret. He said, “Actually, we want to not to let the world know Aamir sir is being a part of it. So, that’s the reason we shot (with) him somewhere else and not like one news out…we’re just trying our maximum. But there are speculations and there were talks.”

Finally, it got to a point where Aamir was promoting Sitaare Zameen Par, and he was constantly asked about Coolie. Lokesh said, “Aamir sir was like, Lokesh, I can’t lie in front of camera. I’ve been doing it from the morning for my film. I said, please say it sir, it’s not a world secret. I will manage to the production. So I said, let’s release the poster because sir is getting the news out. What’s the difference anyway?”

Lokesh also spoke about another Hindi project that he will work on with Aamir after the sequel to Karthi’s Kaithi. He teased that their collaboration will bring a ‘new kind of genre,’ confirming speculation that it will be a superhero film.

About Coolie

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat. Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures produced the film that will be released on 14 August. While nothing much is known about the film’s story, Rajinikanth plays Deva, Aamir plays Dahaa, and Nagarjuna plays Simon in the film.