Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan can't believe their eyes as electric Soubin Shahir dances to Monica at Coolie event: Watch

Ever since the song Monica dropped from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, fans couldn’t get enough of Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir’s moves in it. Pooja Hegde and her red dress might be the star of the song, but Soubin’s dance is all anyone can talk about. At the recently held Coolie event in Chennai, the actor took to the stage to show off his steps, leaving Shruti Haasan and the rest of the cast cheering. (Also Read: Monica Bellucci has watched Pooja Hegde's Monica song from Rajinikanth's Coolie; here's what she thought of it) Soubin Shahir's moves for the song Monica from Coolie stole attention and his cast mates couldn't help but cheer.

Soubin Shahir’s dance to Monica steals the show

Sun Pictures, the producers of Coolie, uploaded footage of the whole event on YouTube. Soon, clips of Soubin taking the stage to dance to Mounica during the live performance began making the rounds online. In the video, Sublahshini sings the song live on stage as backup dancers perform the hook steps.

Soon, Soubin runs on stage and joins the audience, making the whole venue erupt in cheers. The cast of the film, including Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, and Upendra, couldn’t stop grinning at his performance as Shruti cheered. Numerous people in the audience could be heard screaming and whipping out their phones to record the performance.

Internet reacts

If the reactions on the internet are anything to go by, fans couldn’t get enough of his performance live. One fan commented, “Soubin rocked. Audience shocked.” Another wrote, “Soubin ikka dance super.” A fan thought, “Soubinikka's energy is 100% better than Monica.” One person pointed out Aamir’s grin, writing, “Aamir must be thinking: oh this is too much fun.” Numerous people commented that they were replaying the video from when Soubin takes the stage. An Instagram user who shared the video even joked, “Monica (cross emoji) Soubika (tick emoji).”

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin, Shruti, and Aamir in lead roles. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. It will be released in theatres on 14 August.