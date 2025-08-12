Rajinikanth thinks this Khan ‘stands tall’ amid Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir: ‘What a legend’

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie is gearing up for release on 14 August. The producers, Sun Pictures, released a full video of the pre-release event for the film held in Chennai on 2 August. In it, Rajinikanth is all praise for one particular Khan ‘standing tall’ amid his contemporaries. Here’s what he said. Rajinikanth was all praise for this Khan at the Coolie event held in Chennai. (AP)

Rajinikanth all praise for this Khan

Rajinikanth couldn’t help but praise Aamir Khan, who plays an extended cameo as Dahaa in the film. Calling him a ‘legend’, the Tamil star said, “There are Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan; he stands tall among them. What a legend! Salute to him.”

Rajinikanth also joked at the event that when Lokesh came to him talking about a special cameo, he believed the director would rope in Kamal Haasan, given that he’s his fan. He said, “He came to me and said, sir, there’s another cameo role. You won’t believe who it is. Suddenly, Ulaga Nayagan (Kamal Haasan) came to my mind. I thought, did he get him too? Plus, he’s his fan and has already worked with him in Vikram. I was just floating, imagining it.”

What Lokesh said next shocked Rajinikanth because he did not expect that Lokesh would take Aamir’s name. He said, “As I was thinking this, he told me it’s Aamir Khan. I wondered if he really agreed. You know, Aamir takes two years to okay a script, how long will it take to shoot this film? He’s a perfectionist, like Kamal Haasan is here.”

Aamir Khan on saying yes to Coolie

Aamir was also all praise for Rajinikanth, revealing that he only said yes to the film to act with him. He said, “It is my honour to be a part of this film with this absolutely amazing cast. When Lokesh came to meet me, the moment he said it’s for Coolie and Rajini sir’s film…I think for the first time in years, I said yes to a film without hearing the story or anything else. The moment I came to know Rajini sir is Coolie, I said yes, no matter what the role. This is my love for him.”

For the unversed, Rajinikanth and Aamir acted together previously in the 1995 film Aatank Hi Aatank. In addition to Rajinikanth and Aamir, Coolie also stars Nagarjuna, Nimma Upendra, Shoubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. The film will be released in theatres on 14 August.