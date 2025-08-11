Aamir Khan vs Faissal Khan family feud: All about the 'house arrest', wild accusations between brothers and more

Actor Faissal Khan, Aamir Khan's brother, has made some serious allegations about the actor and their family. Faissal has claimed that a few years ago, Aamir Khan locked him up for over a year at his home in Mumbai. After these accusations surfaced in the media, Aamir and his family released a statement claiming that they are ‘distressed’ by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of their family. But this is not the first time that Faissal has levelled such serious allegations against Aamir and the rest of his family. Aamir Khan and Faissal Khan are the sons of Tahir Hussain and his wife, Zeenat Hussain.

When Aamir told Faissal he was not a ‘good actor’

Faissal made his big debut in Mela, which also featured Twinkle Khanna and Aamir. It was released in the year 2000. The film underperformed at the box office, after which Faissal did not get much work. Faissal joined Aamir Khan Productions, where he worked as a script doctor.

He told Ronak Kotecha on his YouTube channel in 2021, “I had to bear the brunt. Aamir and I had this personal conversation. I didn't go into a discussion about why it flopped, he told me what he felt. He told me, ‘You’re not a good actor, you can't act, so you better start doing something else, you should think what you want to do in life'. So that was his reasoning."

Faissal said he was under ‘house arrest’

Faissal opened up about his legal battle with his family in 2007-08. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2008, after the court’s verdict, Faisal had claimed that his family had spread rumours about his mental illness. “Frankly, I was never ill… What has been said so far was speculative and spread by my elder brother, Aamir Khan, and other family members. In fact, I was kidnapped.. I was under house arrest, unwanted drugs were given to me. On the judgment day, judge saab announced that I’m not suffering from any illness.. and that I’m normal and capable of handling life on my own. I should be treated as a normal person,” he had said.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama in 2020, Faissal opened up about his house arrest. Faissal said, “When the family felt that I was depressed and had paranoid schizophrenia, they kept me under house arrest for one year and gave me forceful medication. It is illegal, but I was taking all this quietly because I thought that the family would realise at some point that if I am mad, I will show it in some way. I thought I should be patient till they come to their senses that they are troubling me for no reason.”

But, according to Faissal, he was declared of sound mind after undergoing observation at a Mumbai hospital.

'I didn't get any help from Aamir'

Faissal went on to make his directorial debut film, Faactory, in 2021. “I didn’t get any help from Aamir Khan, he has not even heard the script of the film that I am making. And I didn’t need any help as such because I’ve been through the process,” he had told the press during the promotions of the film.

In 2024, Faissal attended Ira Khan (Aamir's daughter) and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception was held on January 13th at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. He was seen posing with Aamir's eldest son Junaid on the red carpet.

‘Mobile le liya, main bahar nahi jaa sakta’

Now, in a fresh interview with Pinkvilla in 2025, Faissal reiterated how his family established that he had schizophrenia, and was 'a mad person and can harm society'. "Aur Aamir ne mujhe qaid kar diya tha ghar me ek saal. Mobile le liya, main bahar nahi jaa sakta. Bodyguard mere room ke bahar. Dawaiyan de rahe hain (Aamir had locked me inside the house for a year. My phone was taken, I couldn't go out. There were bodyguards outside my room. I was given medicine),” he added.

Aamir Khan's family releases statement

After this interview, Aamir Khan's family released a statement on Faissal's comments. An excerpt from the statement read, “We are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions, and reaffirm our solidarity as a family.”

Faissal made his film debut in 1988, playing a supporting role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He has starred in films such as Madhosh (1994) and Chinar Daastaan-E-Ishq (2015). Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.