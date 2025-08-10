Aamir Khan and full family release statement after brother Faissal Khan's ‘hurtful and misleading comments’

Aamir Khan and his full family are distressed by the recent statements made by his brother Faissal Khan and have released a statement. In a recent interview, Faissal made multiple comments about how the family and Aamir mistreated him over the years. Aamir Khan has released a statement on Faissal's comments.(PTI)

Aamir Khan and family's statement

"We are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions, and reaffirm our solidarity as a family.

It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological wellbeing. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family.

We request the media for empathy, and to refrain from turning a private matter into salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip.

Family Members: Reena Datta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, Tina Fonseca, Zayn Marie Khan, Pablo Khan."

What did Faissal say?

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Faissal shared that his family said he had schizophrenia, was 'a mad person and can harm society'. He claimed that a few years ago, Aamir Khan had locked him up for over a year at his home in Mumbai.

He said that at that time, he felt he was in a trap. "They were saying I've got schizophrenia and I'm a mad person. I can harm society. Ye sab baatein ho rahi thi (All this was being talked about). I was looking at myself ki yaar main iss chakravyuh se kaise niklu. Chakravyuh ho gaya tha mere liye. Main usme fass gaya tha kyunki saari family mere khilaaf jaa rahi thi. Mujhe pagal samjh rahe the (How do I get out of this trap? It was a trap for me. I was stuck in it because my family was against me. They were thinking I'm mad).”

Faissal Khan recalled that he would pray for help and hoped his father would come to his rescue, adding that he was married to his second wife then. "He was away from family politics. Lekin unn tak main pahuchu kaise? Unka number bhi nahi tha mere pass. Aur Aamir ne mujhe qaid kar diya tha ghar me ek saal. Mobile le liya, main bahar nahi jaa sakta. Bodyguard mere room ke bahar. Dawaiyan de rahe hain (How do I reach him? I didn't have his number. And Aamir had locked me inside the house for a year. My phone was taken, I couldn't go out. There were bodyguards outside my room. I was given medicine),” he added. Faissal said that after a year, when he insisted, Aamir let him move to another house.

About Aamir and Faissal's relationship

Aamir Khan and his brother Faissal have shared a rocky relationship over the years. Faissal was once embroiled in a legal dispute with the family after being asked to relinquish his signatory rights, prompting him to move court. He had earlier revealed that he underwent a 20-day mental evaluation at JJ Hospital, where doctors declared him of sound mind and mentally fit. The brothers appeared together in the 2000 film Mela, also starring Twinkle Khanna and directed by Dharmesh Darshan.