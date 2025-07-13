Coolie: Soubin Shahir's energetic moves bring back Premam's Shivan Sir - 'I don't know simple steps'

Monica, the latest number from the Tamil film Coolie, was eagerly awaited for Pooja Hegde’s scintillating presence and performance. But when the track Monica did land, it was Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir who stole the show with his energetic moves, almost eclipsing the South diva. Fans are celebrating Soubin’s performance on social media, comparing it with the Malayalam film Premam, which featured Soubin Shahir in the role of Shivan sir. The memes on social media feature the popular scene of Soubin Shahir's Shivan sir telling Vimal sir (Vinay Forrt) that he doesn’t know any simple dance steps. Soubin Shahir and Vinay Forrt in Malayalam film, Premam

Revisit Premam, Bheeshma Parvam and other top Malayalam entertainers on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

Soubin Shahir’s 10-year challenge from Premam to Coolie

Coolie is an upcoming Tamil film, starring superstar Rajinikanth. The highly-anticipated film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, presents a sensational number led by Pooja Hegde. As Soubin Shahir steals the show in the foot-tapping number Monica, Malayalam cinephiles are reminded of another performance of Soubin Shahir from Premam.

The memes online feature collage of Soubin Shahir from Premam and the actor shaking a leg with Pooja Hegde in the song from the 2025 Tamil film, with the caption 10-year challenge. Notably, it has been 10 years since the release of the hugely popular Malayalam film.

Premam’s Soubin Shahir scene: I don’t know simple steps

Premam, the 2015 Malayalam film, starring Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi, was helmed by Alphonse Puthren. Soubin played Shivan Sir at the college where George and his buddies studied. When the lovely Malar Miss (Sai Pallavi) enters the college, both George and another college lecturer Vimal sir set her eyes on her. One of the most celebrated scenes from the movie, Malar Miss trains George and his friends for a dance performance. On the sidelines, we also see Vimal sir asking Shivan Sir to teach him some steps to impress her. When he does some steps, Vimal sir asks him to do something simple but Shivan sir aka Soubin says, ‘I don’t know anything simple.’

Another performance of Soubin from the song Parudeesa in Mammooty’s Bheeshma Parvam is also being recalled by netizens, who believe that dance was much better than the recent song.

Both Premam and Bheeshma Parvam are streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.