Step inside Shruti Haasan's gothic home featuring alter ego Fiona, ‘chaku’ gifted by dad Kamal Haasan, duck collection

In the latest episode of Farah Khan's YouTube show, where she gives a glimpse inside homes of celebrities with her cook Dilip, the duo paid a visit to Shruti Haasan's home in Mumbai. Gothic, moody, and dark, with an intimate decor, describes the actor's house. Shruti Haasan gives a tour of her Mumbai home.

In the video, Shruti gave a peek inside her spacious kitchen, where she loves cooking food, and the living room, where she entertains guests and spends her time creating music and other content.

Step inside Shruti Haasan's Mumbai home

Situated in Mumbai, Shruti's home tells the story of her passion for music, her love for gothic and rustic decor, and large spaces. The living room, divided into three sections, including a music room, sitting area, and dining area, boasts unpainted walls, high ceilings, large windows allowing natural light to seep in, vibrant paintings, warm ambient lighting, and plants to brighten up the space.

A space dedicated to her collection from around the world and personal trinkets collected by her features a chaku/knife gifted by Kamal Haasan, ducks collected from her travels, books, posters, disco balls, and anime figurines. The space dedicated to her music is filled with instruments she loves to play, including a guitar decorated with a gas mask, a piano, and her alter ego, Fiona.

Meanwhile, in the video, Farah cooked mutton for Shruti, and the actor cooked her sambar and dosa recipe for the director.

About Shruti Haasan

On the work front, Shruti will be seen next in Coolie. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran, the action thriller also stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Sathyaraj in lead roles.

Additionally, Aamir Khan will also make a special appearance in the film. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14. The film is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR’s War 2.