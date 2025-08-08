Farah Khan says she is the ‘star-maker’ after Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor say Dileep is the star of her vlogs

Farah Khan's cooking vlogs are a dose of laughter and entertainment, featuring a number of Bollywood stars in each episode. In the latest vlog, Farah visited the house of siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Of course, Farah also brought in her cook Dileep along with her. In the video, Dileep was seen dancing with Arjun. At one point, Arjun and Anshula admitted that it Dileep is the ‘main star’ of the show. Farah Khan's cook Dileep also danced with Arjun Kapoor.

What Farah said about her YouTube channel

During the episode, Arjun asked Farah to reveal how she came up with the idea of launching her own channel on YouTube. Farah said in Hindi, “When I started the vlog I thought it would be on cooking and then realized that it is too much work! Then I thought of bringing Dileep so that I can get a bouncing board. The first vlog clicked, and by the second vlog we had a silver button.”

Dileep is the star!

Anshula then said, “But Dileep is the star!” Arjun added, “Sorry to inform you!” Farah rolled her eyes and said, “I am the star-maker, what do I do? Rakhi Sawant, then Deepika [Padukone], and now…” Dileep also joined in for a chat with them and when asked who did he liked more in Gunday- Ranveer Singh or Arjun Kapoor, he said Arjun!

For the unversed, Farah cast Rakhi Sawant in Main Hoon Na, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and also marked Farah's directorial debut. In Om Shanti Om, Farah cast Deepika Padukone opposite Shah Rukh. It was Deepika's debut in Bollywood.

Farah started these cooking vlogs with Dilip in 2024, and what started as a fun way to pass time and connect with fans soon turned into a beloved web series-style vlog. The concept was simple yet engaging: Farah and Dilip would visit celebrity friends’ homes, cook meals together, and share light-hearted, candid conversations.