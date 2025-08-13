Coolie advance booking: Rajinikanth film hits 100 crore for opening weekend, sells over 12 lakh tickets for day 1

Coolie advance booking: One of the most anticipated films of the year, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, will be released on 14 August. Despite the clash with War 2, the ensemble film headlined by Rajinikanth has done well in pre-sales, hitting the ₹100 crore mark for its opening weekend and selling over 12 lakh tickets on its opening day. Coolie advance booking: Rajinikanth's film with Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to have a bumper opening.

Coolie hits ₹ 100 crore mark for opening weekend

Trade website Sacnilk reported that as of 11 AM, Coolie sold 12,46,828 tickets in India, collecting a gross of ₹27.01 crore. The film sold over 10 lakh tickets in Tamil, followed by 1 lakh just in Telugu. It collected ₹11.97 crore in Tamil Nadu, ₹1.46 crore in Andhra Pradesh, ₹1.69 crore in Telangana and ₹6.85 crore in Karnataka.

Reportedly, Coolie has already sold tickets worth ₹50 crore in India for its opening weekend. The overseas pre-sales show a ₹60 crore gross for the weekend, with ₹45 crore just for the opening day. The ensemble film has already made more than ₹110 crore for the opening weekend, with ₹80 crore for its opening day alone. Given that there are still a few hours to go, it remains to be seen how much the film makes on its opening day and weekend.

Coolie already broke records in the US by becoming the first Tamil film to make over $2 million in premiere pre-sales. It remains to be seen if the Rajinikanth-starrer's openings beat the opening day collections of Lokesh’s previous film, Leo with Vijay, which made ₹142.70 crore worldwide and holds the record for the highest opening for a Tamil film.

About Coolie

Coolie is directed by Lokesh and stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan in lead roles. The film’s synopsis has been kept under wraps by the team, but the British Board of Film Classification described it as: “A mysterious man takes a stand against a corrupt syndicate exploiting and abusing the workers of a port town in this action drama.”