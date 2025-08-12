Coolie advance booking: Rajinikanth film is 1st Tamil film to cross $2 million in premiere pre-sales; beats Leo, PS1

Coolie advance booking: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film, headlined by Rajinikanth, seems geared up for a bumper opening. Sun Pictures, the film’s producers, announced that the Tamil film broke previous records for pre-sales of the US premieres. This means Coolie has not just beaten Leo and Ponniyin Selvan I’s advance collections for premiers in the US, but Rajinikanth has also beaten his own record for Kabali. (Also Read: Monica Bellucci has watched Pooja Hegde's Monica song from Rajinikanth's Coolie; here's what she thought of it) Coolie advance booking: Rajinikanth broke his own record with Kabali to achieve this feat.

Coolie becomes 1st Tamil film to collect $2M in US pre-sales

Sun Pictures wrote on their social media that Coolie is the first Tamil film to cross more than $2 million in premiere pre-sales in North America. They wrote, “#Coolie varraan solliko! #Coolie is the First Tamil film to cross $2 million in premiere pre-sales in North America. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th.”

Fans were thrilled with the record, calling it a ‘Rajinikanth mass’. One fan commented, “The movie will create a new history.” Another wrote, “Already record broken.” A Rajini fan seemed thrilled as he wrote, “With 2 days left #Coolie overtakes #Kabali and creates history. Record maker & Record breaker #Thalaivar #Rajinikanth.”

By collecting over $2 million with two days left for the film’s release, Coolie has broken past Tamil film records. Rajinikanth’s Kabali (2016), which made $1.9 million, held the top position for premiere pre-sales so far. Vijay’s Leo (2023), The GOAT (2024) and PS1 (2022) held the second, third and fourth positions, with Jailer (2023) holding the fifth spot.

Movie Premiere gross Coolie (2025) $ 2 million + Kabali (2016) $ 1,922,995 Leo (2023) $ 1,863,631 The GOAT (2024) $ 1,090,450 Ponniyin Selvan I (2023) $ 1,054,801 Jailer (2023) $ 948,698 View All Prev Next

About Coolie

The synopsis for Coolie on the British Board of Film Classification website reads: “A mysterious man takes a stand against a corrupt syndicate exploiting and abusing the workers of a port town in this action drama.” This is Lokesh’s first film with Rajinikanth. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Nimma Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan in lead roles. It will be released in theatres on 14 August.