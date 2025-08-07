Shruti Haasan says Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth were supportive when she was ‘doubtful’ of her career

Actor Shruti Haasan was reeling from a slate of flops like Luck in Hindi, Anaganaga O Dheerudu in Telugu and more when she landed the role of Janani in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s 2012 romantic tragedy 3. The film also saw Dhanush, who was married to Aishwarya, as the lead actor. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Shruti spoke of how Dhanush and Aishwarya supported her at a low point in her career. (Also Read: Shruti Haasan says 3 with Dhanush would be a ‘rage’ beyond Kolaveri Di if it were released today: Worse than heartbreak) Dhanush and Shruti Haasan co-starred in Aishwarya Rajinikanth's romantic drama 3.

Shruti Haasan on Dhanush’s support

Shruti spoke about how 3, which initially opened to mixed reviews and low box office collections but has gained cult status through the years, changed her career. She also credited Dhanush and Aishwarya for supporting her during a low time.

“There was a lot of faith (in me) from the team and a lot of support. Acting opposite Dhanush definitely helped. He’s a really supportive co-star, especially at that time in my life. I had a lot of doubts, so he was very encouraging, he and Aishwarya (Rajinikanth). My role was so pivotal to the story, too. I always perform under pressure when I’m given responsibility. I realised that then, and the wall broke. After that, my personality also changed a lot,” said Shruti.

This is not the first time Shruti has spoken about her fondness for 3. In an interview with Prema last month, she said, “I wish 3 was a more commercial success. I feel like if that film were released now, it would’ve been a rage. Much bigger than just the Kolaveri song.” 3 tells the story of a man suffering from bipolar disorder who takes his life to protect his wife. The film shows the wife struggling to piece together the puzzle of his death.

Upcoming work

Shruti will soon be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Aamir Khan as her co-stars. The film will be released in theatres on 14 August. Dhanush is writing, directing, producing and starring in Idly Kadai with Nithya Menen. He is also starring in Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein with Kriti Sanon.