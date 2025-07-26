Shruti Haasan says 3 with Dhanush would be a ‘rage’ beyond Kolaveri Di if it were released today: Worse than heartbreak

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s romantic psychological thriller 3 has become a cult classic over the years. But when the Dhanush and Shruti Haasan-starrer was released in 2012, it received mixed reviews for its portrayal of love and mental health. In an interview with Prema, Shruti remarked how she thinks the film would be a ‘rage’ if it were released today, beyond the viral song Why This Kolaveri Di. Shruti Haasan and Dhanush played a young, married couple in 3.

Shruti Haasan on the ‘heartbreak’ of 3 not being a success

Shruti was asked if she had any regrets, and she replied, “Regret I have is when some films I know are very special. And I know I gave a part of myself. And when they don’t work, it’s worse than heartbreak. But in general, I am not a regretful person.”

When asked to elaborate on the films she was talking about, she said, “I wish 3 was a more commercial success. Now, everybody talks of pan-Indian films. But even back then, it had to be dubbed in Hindi; there was no OTT. I feel like if that film were released now, it would’ve been a rage. Much bigger than just the Kolaveri song. I wish D-Day was a bigger hit. And there are some films which I did for the sake of it, but those go on to become huge hits.”

About 3

Why This Kolaveri Di? was a song from 3, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and written and sung by Dhanush. The song became viral on all platforms when it was released in 2011, receiving more than 3.5 million views on YouTube. Then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, even invited Dhanush to Delhi as a guest of honour.

3 tells the story of a young married couple, Ram (Dhanush) and Janani (Shruti), who get married against her family’s wishes. However, things take a turn for the worse when Ram realises he is bipolar and goes into manic states, making him feel guilty. The film begins and ends on a tragic note.

Dhanush will soon star in Idly Kadai, which he also directs, and Tere Ishk Mein, and Shruti will star in Coolie and Train.