Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dhanush says Kolaveri Di still ‘haunts him’ when asked to sing at event: ‘Didn't even remember making it’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Dec 02, 2024 08:50 PM IST

At a recent event, actor Dhanush looked surprised when he was asked to sing Kolaveri Di and reveal the story behind making the song.

It might have been 12 years since Why This Kolaveri Di? (The Soup of Love) from the movie 3 went viral, but Dhanush continues to be asked about it to this day. At an event hosted by News18, the actor said that the song ‘haunts him’ when asked about it. (Also Read: Dhanush sues Nayanthara for using ‘infringed content’ in documentary)

Why This Kolaveri Di? (The Soup of Love) is the song Dhanush made for his 2012 film 3.
Why This Kolaveri Di? (The Soup of Love) is the song Dhanush made for his 2012 film 3.

‘We forgot we made it’

Dhanush was asked to sing Kolaveri Di at the event and reveal how the song came about. He looked surprised to be asked about it, saying, “Kolaveri Di…that song still continues to haunt me,” and laughing when asked to elaborate further.

He also revealed that the song was made ‘so late in the night’ they forgot all about it by next morning. “ We found an icon on the computer screen saying Kolaveri Di. We opened it and then it hit us, oh, we made this. We made it and forgot about it. We found it funny, but we never thought it would be such a big sensation. These things you can’t plan it. God should consider you worthy.”

Dhanush also begrudgingly sang a few lines before getting off the stage, being told by an audience member that he sang it well.

About Why This Kolaveri Di?

Why This Kolaveri Di? is a quirky Tanglish song with Dhanush’s vocals and lyrics and Anirudh Ravichander’s music. When it was released, the song became the most searched YouTube video in India and an internet phenomenon across Asia.

It was made for his ex-wife, director Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s 3, starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Despite the film’s heavy subject, the light-hearted song about heartbreak quickly grew in popularity.

Dhanush was last seen in Captain Miller and Raayan, he directed the latter film. He will soon be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera and is starring, producing and directing a film called Idly Kadai.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On