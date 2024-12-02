Dhanush says Kolaveri Di still ‘haunts him’ when asked to sing at event: ‘Didn't even remember making it’

It might have been 12 years since Why This Kolaveri Di? (The Soup of Love) from the movie 3 went viral, but Dhanush continues to be asked about it to this day. At an event hosted by News18, the actor said that the song ‘haunts him’ when asked about it. (Also Read: Dhanush sues Nayanthara for using ‘infringed content’ in documentary) Why This Kolaveri Di? (The Soup of Love) is the song Dhanush made for his 2012 film 3.

‘We forgot we made it’

Dhanush was asked to sing Kolaveri Di at the event and reveal how the song came about. He looked surprised to be asked about it, saying, “Kolaveri Di…that song still continues to haunt me,” and laughing when asked to elaborate further.

He also revealed that the song was made ‘so late in the night’ they forgot all about it by next morning. “ We found an icon on the computer screen saying Kolaveri Di. We opened it and then it hit us, oh, we made this. We made it and forgot about it. We found it funny, but we never thought it would be such a big sensation. These things you can’t plan it. God should consider you worthy.”

Dhanush also begrudgingly sang a few lines before getting off the stage, being told by an audience member that he sang it well.

About Why This Kolaveri Di?

Why This Kolaveri Di? is a quirky Tanglish song with Dhanush’s vocals and lyrics and Anirudh Ravichander’s music. When it was released, the song became the most searched YouTube video in India and an internet phenomenon across Asia.

It was made for his ex-wife, director Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s 3, starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Despite the film’s heavy subject, the light-hearted song about heartbreak quickly grew in popularity.

Dhanush was last seen in Captain Miller and Raayan, he directed the latter film. He will soon be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera and is starring, producing and directing a film called Idly Kadai.