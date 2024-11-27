Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth granted divorce

Tamil actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are officially divorced. As per news reports by Sun TV and News 18, the Chennai Family Welfare court granted the couple divorce as they said that cannot live together. (Also read: It’s going to be an amicable divorce for Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth: Source) Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush have been granted divorce by Chennai family court.

About Aishwaryaa and Dhanush

The case had been heard three times previously, but both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had failed to attend any of the sessions.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, who married in 2004, are parents to two sons, Linga and Yatra. They live close to each other in Poes Garden, and the children spend time with both parents. The couple continues to co-parent their sons and frequently share pictures with them on their social media accounts.

On January 17, 2022, Dhanush announced their separation via a post on X, stating, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been one of growth, understanding, adjustment, and adaptation. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate.” Aishwaryaa shared a similar message.

Nayanthara vs Dhanush

Recently, actor Nayanthara slammed actor Dhanush for refusing permission to use footage from her 2015 Tamil movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix wedding documentary. Dhanush had produced the movie. She also criticised him for sending a legal notice demanding ₹10 crore in damages for the inclusion of a three-second behind-the-scenes clip from the film.

Now, Dhanush has filed a civil suit against Nayanthara, accusing her of using footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without his consent. According to The Hindu, Dhanush has submitted the suit to the Madras High Court, naming both Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Sivan, as defendants.

The Hindu reported that Dhanush's Wunderbar Films Private Limited filed the suit against Nayanthara, Vignesh, and their Rowdy Pictures Private Limited. The suit claims that they have used certain visuals from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the Netflix docu-drama Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. As per reports, Nayanthara will have to respond to the notice at the next hearing.