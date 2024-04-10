It’s going to be an amicable divorce for Dhanush and Aishwaryaa: Source

After two years of announcing their separation, actor Dhanush and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have officially filed for divorce. We have heard that the legal process for the estranged couple will be an amicable one, with primary custody of the sons going to Aishwaryaa. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation in 2022

“They have officially filed for a divorce in Chennai. They have not been staying together since separation, and were focusing on healing from the split. Now, they have felt the need to move on in life, which is why they have filed for a divorce,” says a source.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to a source, they have filed the petition for divorce by mutual consent.

“There is not going to be a fight in court for divorce, or any mud slinging. They both have made peace with the turn of events in their life, and accepted that they can’t be together. They have respect for each other. It’s going to be an amicable process,” says the insider.

They got married in 2004, and share two sons, Yatra and Linga, together.

When it comes to the custody of the kids, the source shares, “They are co-parenting their sons on a cordial level. However, the primary custody is expected to go to Aishwaryaa, and Dhanush is not contesting it. That being said, he is always there for his kids. At the moment, the estranged couple is involved in active discussions with their kids to help them sail the divorce process smoothly”.

Back in January of 2022, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, announced their separation by posting a joint statement on social media. They parted ways after 18 years of marriage.

The statement read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better”.

Since their separation, both of them have focused on their professional life, with Aishwaryaa making her directorial comeback with Lal Salaam. Dhanush is also busy with a slew of acting projects as well as his directorial ventures.