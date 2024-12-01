Amid legal battle with Dhanush, Vignesh Shivan deactivates Twitter account. Is this the reason?

Why Vignesh deactivated X account

A few of them pointed out that his last film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022), was not a pan-Indian project. His upcoming film, Love Insurance Kompany, also doesn’t fit into that category. The interviewer was also criticised over his choice of guests on the show.

Vignesh deactivated his X account just a few days later after the interview. He hasn't issued any statement regarding this step. However, his Instagram account is still active. He has also shared posts on Instagram but didn't mention anything about deleting his X account.

Vignesh's last and upcoming films are in Tamil-language

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a Tamil-language romantic comedy film written and directed by Vignesh. It stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu alongside Prabhu, Kala Master, Redin Kingsley, Lollu Sabha Maaran and Shihan Hussaini. Love Insurance Kompany is an upcoming Tamil-language science fiction romantic comedy film also directed by Vignesh. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah and Krithi Shetty.

Vignesh, Nayanthara's legal battle with Dhanush

This comes amid an ongoing legal battle between Vinesh's wife, actor Nayanthara and Dhanush. Recently, Dhanush filed a civil lawsuit against Nayanthara, Vignesh, their production house, Rowdy Pictures Private Limited, and two others. He did so over the use of three seconds of footage from his production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in their Netflix docu-drama, Nayanthara: Beyond Fairytale.

The dispute began when Nayanthara, in an open letter shared on her Instagram account, accused Dhanush of pressuring her and blocking her from using footage from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary. According to Nayanthara, after she edited the documentary to exclude any clips from the film, Dhanush allegedly sent her a legal notice demanding ₹10 crore for using just three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage. Later, in responding to the open letter, Dhanush's lawyer issued a statement directing Nayanthara to take down the social media post.