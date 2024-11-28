Nayanthara, Vignesh's lawyer reacts to Dhanush's legal notice: There is no infringement because…

Actor Dhanush on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit against Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Sivan, over the use of three seconds of footage from his production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in their Netflix docu-drama, Nayanthara: Beyond Fairytale. In an exclusive conversation with us, Nayanthara's lawyer reveals that they have formally responded to Dhanush's legal notice, asserting that no copyright laws have been violated in the use of the visuals. Nayanthara and Dhanush's next court date is reportedly on December 2.

Rahul Dhawan, Managing Partner, Lex Chambers, who is representing Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Sivan and their production house Rowdy Pictures Private Limited, tells us, “Our response is that there is no infringement or violation because what has been utilised by us in the docu series is not part of behind-the-scenes (from the film). The same is part of personal library, Therefore this is not infringement.”

Dhawan also shares that the next hearing in the Madras High Court is “expected on Monday”.

What is the dispute

The dispute began when Nayanthara, in an Instagram post, accused Dhanush of pressuring her and blocking her from using footage from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary. According to Nayanthara, after editing the documentary to exclude any clips from the film, Dhanush allegedly sent her a legal notice demanding ₹10 crore for using just three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage.

Later, responding to the open letter, Dhanush's lawyer issued a statement directing Nayathara to take down the social media post. The statement from Dhanush's legal representative read, "Advice your client to take down the content infringing my client's copyright over the film NAANUM ROWDY DHAAN by using the same in your client's documentary named NAYANTHARA BEYOND THE FAIRYTALE within 24 hours, failing which my client will be forced to initiate appropriate legal action, including but not limited to seeking damages to a sum of Rs. 10 crores against your client and Netflix India."