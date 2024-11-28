Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nayanthara, Vignesh's lawyer reacts to Dhanush's legal notice: There is no infringement because…

ByYashika Mathur
Nov 28, 2024 06:26 PM IST

The dispute began when Nayanthara accused Dhanush of pressuring her and blocking her from using footage from their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary.

Actor Dhanush on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit against Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Sivan, over the use of three seconds of footage from his production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in their Netflix docu-drama, Nayanthara: Beyond Fairytale. In an exclusive conversation with us, Nayanthara's lawyer reveals that they have formally responded to Dhanush's legal notice, asserting that no copyright laws have been violated in the use of the visuals.

Nayanthara and Dhanush's next court date is reportedly on December 2.
Nayanthara and Dhanush's next court date is reportedly on December 2.

Rahul Dhawan, Managing Partner, Lex Chambers, who is representing Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Sivan and their production house Rowdy Pictures Private Limited, tells us, “Our response is that there is no infringement or violation because what has been utilised by us in the docu series is not part of behind-the-scenes (from the film). The same is part of personal library, Therefore this is not infringement.” 

Dhawan also shares that the next hearing in the Madras High Court is “expected on Monday”.

Also Read: Dhanush sues Nayanthara for 'unauthorised' use of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan visuals in Netflix docu, HC asks her to respond

What is the dispute

The dispute began when Nayanthara, in an Instagram post, accused Dhanush of pressuring her and blocking her from using footage from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary. According to Nayanthara, after editing the documentary to exclude any clips from the film, Dhanush allegedly sent her a legal notice demanding 10 crore for using just three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage.

 

Later, responding to the open letter, Dhanush's lawyer issued a statement directing Nayathara to take down the social media post. The statement from Dhanush's legal representative read, "Advice your client to take down the content infringing my client's copyright over the film NAANUM ROWDY DHAAN by using the same in your client's documentary named NAYANTHARA BEYOND THE FAIRYTALE within 24 hours, failing which my client will be forced to initiate appropriate legal action, including but not limited to seeking damages to a sum of Rs. 10 crores against your client and Netflix India."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On