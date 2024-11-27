Dhanush sues Nayanthara for 'unauthorised' use of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan visuals in Netflix docu, HC asks her to respond

Actor Dhanush has filed a civil suit against Nayanthara for allegedly using visuals from his production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary without obtaining his permission. The Hindu reported that Dhanush has filed the suit in the Madras High Court against Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Sivan. (Also read: Nayanthara, Dhanush ignore each other as they attend wedding amid feud over Netflix documentary. Watch) Dhanush has sued Nayanthara after her open letter against him

Dhanush sues Nayanthara

The Hindu reported that Dhanush's Wunderbar Films Private Limited filed the suit against Nayanthara, Vignesh, and their Rowdy Pictures Private Limited. The suit claims that they have used certain visuals from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the Netflix docu-drama Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

Dhanush's company has also taken out an application urging the High Court to grant permission to sue Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, an entity through which Netflix reports its content investments in India. Since Los Gatos is based in Mumbai, Dhanush has urged the court to use 12 of the Letters Patent. The court heard both parties' preliminary arguments and granted the permission, noting that a major part of the cause of action had arisen within the jurisdiction of the High Court. As per reports, Nayanthara will have to respond to the notice at the next hearing.

What is the dispute about

The suit comes a couple of weeks after Nayanthara alleged Dhanush of strong-arming her and not giving permission to use the footage from the film in her documentary. Nayanthara claimed that after she edited the documentary not to use any footage from the film, Dhanush sent a legal notice demanding ₹10 crore for using ‘three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage’ from the film. The two actors famously ignored each other last week when they attended a wedding in Chennai.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a 2015 Tamil film, starred Nayanthara and was directed by Vignesh. On the film set, the two began dating, which culminated in their marriage in June 2022.