Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan stand in queue for 30 minutes for ‘real and normal’ dinner date in Delhi. Watch

Actor Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, enjoyed anonymity as they went on a dinner date in Delhi. The couple waited for 30 minutes to secure a table at Kake Da Hotel, where they gorged on tandoori north Indian fare. (Also Read: Nayanthara, Dhanush ignore each other as they attend wedding amid feud over Netflix documentary. Watch) Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan looked happy as they went on a dinner date in Delhi.

Nayanthara, Vignesh’s dinner date

Vignesh posted a video on Instagram, revealing that they went on a date in New Delhi ahead of Nayanthara’s birthday on November 18. He wrote, “17th November, smallest birthday eve celebration in these many years,” adding, “Thanks to a sweet stranger who helped to capture this moment.” It shows Nayanthara and Vignesh giggling away and feeding each other food as they go unnoticed by those around them.

He also added that the couple had a personal, intimate and tasty dinner despite sitting in the middle of the hotel, “A Birthday eve dinner felt genuinely happy , personal, intimate and very tasty too #Delhi … jus the two of us :) standing in the queue for 30 mins :) and then get a nice centre table…with a lot of things going on behind! still found a place to feel happy and be present in the moment :).”

Internet reacts

In Nayanthara’s recently released Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, Vignesh told the actor, “When it comes to us, nothing is easy. Even if we have to step out for a meal, do you think we can do it? No, right? This is a wedding. Did you think getting married in Tirupati would be so easy?”

Nayanthara commented under the video, “It was the best birthday dinner ever, it felt so real n normal.” Fans were also thrilled to see her and her husband enjoy without anyone disturbing them. One fan commented, “Good at least Nayan & her hubby enjoying the food in public without any disturbance.” Another joked, “I think they didn't watch the JAWAN movie.”