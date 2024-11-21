Nayanthara thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi for helping her with footage for documentary, giving NOCs 'without delay'

Nayantahra's documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, released on Netflix India on Monday on her 40th birthday, amid much fanfare and a little tension from her ongoing feud with former co-star and producer, Dhanush. Days after a scathing open letter to Dhanush, slamming him for not letting her use footage from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhan, Nayanthara has now thanked all the other producers who allowed her to use footage from their films “without hesitation or delay.” (Also Read – Nayanthara says people only questioned her for controversies in relationships: 'None of the men were asked anything') Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starred together in Jawan.

Nayanthara's thank you note to her producers

Nayanthara took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday night and shared a long thank you note, showing her gratitude to all the producers who issued NOCs (No Objection Certificates) for using the footage from their films, featuring her, in her new documentary. She wrote in her caption, “The most precious thing i’ve earned in these 20 years of my career is the friendships, love and respect i’ve got from the ones ive worked with. I really thank all the producers who have supported me in this endeavour for their goodwill and magnanimity always. Thank you (namaste, halo, and red heart emojis).”

In the note, Nayanthara wrote that she wanted to include footage from some of her filmography which hold “immense significance" in her life and are “close to my heart.” She thanked her producers for sharing “a piece of my most treasured moments.” She said she'll always cherish their kindness and hopes that they continue to find “happiness in other people's happiness.” The list of producers she listed included Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house of her Bollywood debut film, Atlee's blockbuster action thriller Jawan, last year. Other notable names included Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and AR Murugadoss among others.

Nayanthara's open letter to Dhanush

Last week, Nayanthara accused Dhanush of harbouring “vengeance” against her, following his legal notice to her, objecting the use of clips from a film he produced in her new documentary. She questioned whether Dhanush’s decision stemmed from a “personal grudge” rather than business concerns, alleging that he demanded ₹10 crore for three-second clips shot on personal devices during the making of the decade-old film. Nayanthara described the move as an “all-time low” for Dhanush, whom she referred to as a former friend.

Nayanthara will be next seen in action thriller Rakkayie.