Nayanthara says people only questioned her for controversies in relationships: 'None of the men were asked anything'

In her new documentary, Nayanthara—Beyond the Fairytale, the popular South star has been uncharacteristically candid about her personal life. Nayanthara, who has always been hesitant to talk about her life beyond films, has opened up about not just her marriage but also past relationships in the series. Among these candid confessions and statements is a complaint about how she was vilified for her relationships. (Also read: Nayanthara talks past relationships, says she quit films at her peak as ‘the man told me to’) Nayanthara on the poster of her new Netflix documentary

About Nayanthara

Nayanthara is now married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivn. The two have twins together. But before she began dating Vignesh almost a decade ago, Nayanthara was in two high-profile relationships—actor Silambarasan and actor-director Prabhu Deva. On both occasions, Nayanthara was subject to a lot of scrutiny in the media and by the fans, particularly when the relationships ended.

Nayanthara on negative articles about her

Addressing the negative news articles and rumours about her from back then, Nayanthara said on the show, “Just because I never openly addressed my past, people started writing their own stories. And, all of them were pretty bad. They started assuming the worst.”

Nayanthara's relationships

Nayanthara was vilified for her relationship with Prabhu Deva, who was married then, with many fans labelling her a 'homewrecker'. Nayanthara pointed out the double standards, but only she was singled out all this while. “How come none of the boys were asked anything? Why was I the only one questioned? I think I just trusted people very easily,” the actor said.

According to reports, Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva called it quits during her hiatus from cinema, as the director faced pressure from his family and wife to end the relationship. She began dating Vignesh Shivn in 2015 and tied the knot with him in 2022.

Nayanthara - Beyond the Fairytale is streaming on Netflix.

She will be seen in the upcoming period-action drama Rakkayie. It has been directed by debutant Senthil Nallasamy.