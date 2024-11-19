Nayanthara talks past relationships, says she quit films at her peak as ‘the man told me to’: Not like I had an option

Nayanthara has been reclusive and silent about her personal life. The actor, known for giving few interviews, recently opened up about her life and career in a documentary, Nayanthara—Beyond the Fairytale. In the documentary, the actor confirmed the long-held notion that she quit films during her peak on the advice of a romantic partner. (Also read: Nagarjuna talks about Nayanthara's ‘turbulent’ relationship in the past: ‘We would dread her phone ringing’) Nayanthara has opened up about her past relationships in her new documentary

When Nayanthara quit films

In Nayanthara - Beyond the Fairytale, the actor speaks about her relationships but does not name the men. While discussing her second relationship, Nayanthara said, “It was the man who told me to quit cinema. It wasn’t like I had an option. I was told to leave cinema, and I agreed.”

Nayanthara was reportedly in a relationship with Prabhu Deva around 2010-13, even though the latter was married. Prabhu Deva publicly expressed his desire to leave his wife, Latha, and marry Nayanthara. However, the actor maintained her silence. Eventually, Nayanthara quit films for about two years in 2011 despite her career going very well.

Nayanthara's comeback and marriage

According to reports, Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva called it quits during her hiatus from cinema, as the director faced pressure from his family and wife to end the relationship. Nayanthara returned to films in 2013, and she credits Nagarjuna with giving her the offer 'when everyone thought I was done'.

In the documentary, Sathyan Anthikkad, who launched Nayanthara with the 2003 hit, Manasinnakare, spoke about her comeback and said, “One day, after the two-year break, she just called me. We spoke for about 4-5 hours that day. At some point, you just need someone to listen to. It wasn’t about my advice or anything. She just needed to talk to someone who knew her from the beginning. It defined her when she decided to come back.”

Nayanthara's return saw another golden period for the star as she gave several hits in the next few years, eventually transitioning to solo films and a Bollywood debut with Jawan in 2023. Nayanthara later married filmmaker Vignes Shivn. The two have twins together - Uyir and Ulag.

Nayanthara - Beyond the Fairytale is streaming on Netflix.