Kajol set to reunite with Prabhu Deva on screen after 27 years

The film is being helmed by filmmaker Charan Tej Uppalapati, who will be foraying into Bollywood with the project.

What we know about the project

We have heard that Charan is busy working on capturing his vision on camera. The project will also star Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sen Gupta, and Aditya Seal. It would also mark the first time when Kajol will work with Naseer.

The film's first schedule has been completed. Now, the makers are gearing up to release the film’s teaser soon.

The ambitious project's makers are going all out and have also roped in Jawan cinematographer GK Vishnu and Pushpa 2 editor Navin Nooli to lend their expertise. Niranjan Iyengar and Jessica Khurana wrote the screenplay, and Saahi Suresh will craft the visual aesthetics as production designer.

The film’s musical tracks will be composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, who has previously worked on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film with Ranbir Kapoor in lead turned out to be a big hit, with its music striking a chord among the audience. Other details around the plot and film’s title are being kept under wraps.

The makers are confident that the “combination of a stellar cast and a top-notch technical crew would make the action spectacle one of the most anticipated upcoming releases.”

27 years ago…

Kajol and Prabhudeva worked together in Rajiv Menon’s 1997 Tamil-language film Minsara Kanavu. The film, which also featured Arvind Swamy, was a huge hit. Later, its Hindi-dubbed version was released as Sapnay. It featured the popular song Chanda Re.

The film explores the story of a girl named Priya, a convent student who aspires to become a nun someday. It starts when her childhood friend Thomas falls in love with her and tries to make her fall in love with him.

More about work

Kajol, who was last seen in an episode of Lust Stories 2, has quite a few films in the pipeline. She is set to star in Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon, Sarzameen with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. There is also a horror film Maa in her kitty which is in production at the moment.

Meanwhile, Prabhudeva is working on the film The Greatest of All Time, which features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The film is slated to release on the big screen in September this year.