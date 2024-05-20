 Naseeruddin Shah 'could hardly hold back tears' as he attended Manthan screening at Cannes almost 50 years after release | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Naseeruddin Shah 'could hardly hold back tears' as he attended Manthan screening at Cannes almost 50 years after release

Edited by Ananya Das
May 20, 2024 09:15 AM IST

Naseeruddin Shah remembered his Manthan co-stars Girish Karnad, Smita Patil and Amrish Puri. He called Smita “a dear friend of mine”.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah spoke about being a part of the screening of his 1976 film Manthan at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, almost 50 years after its release. Speaking with Brut India, the actor called it "terribly emotional experience". He also said that he felt prouder of this film than he has ever felt. Naseeruddin also said that being a part of the film festival and walking the red carpet felt unreal" to him." (Also Read | Naseeruddin Shah says he wants to do a 'courageous' film on religion: ‘Most harmful things that happened to humanity’)

(L) Naseeruddin Shah at Cannes Film Festival; actor in a still from Manthan.
(L) Naseeruddin Shah at Cannes Film Festival; actor in a still from Manthan.

Naseeruddin remembers Smita Patil, Girish Karnad, Amrish Puri

Naseeruddin said, "It felt unreal to me. I have always seen the red carpet ceremony either on video or in photographs. I have seen all these lovely ladies parading themselves in their gorgeous costumes. I never dreamt I'd be a part of that one day. So, my wife and I decided to keep it as simple as possible. And, of course, it was a terribly emotional experience. Because there were so many friends who were in the film. Girish was a friend and my teacher. He was the director of FTII. Smita was a dear friend and so was Amrish. None of them are there any longer."

Naseeruddin could 'hardly hold back' his tears

He also added, "So many faces which one had sort of slipped one's memory. To see all those people again who used to, who were almost everybody in the unit got dragged in... I felt very proud, prouder of this film than I have ever felt. I've always treasured this film very dearly to my heart. So it was a moving experience, I could hardly hold back the tears. And I find that the film has really stood the test of time."

About Manthan

Manthan, directed by Shyam Benegal, was inspired by the pioneering milk cooperative movement of Verghese Kurien. It is set against the backdrop of the White Revolution of India. The film was entirely crowdfunded by 500,000 farmers who donated 2 each. Apart from Naseeruddin, the film also starred Girish Karnad, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Smita Patil, Mohan Agashe, Anant Nag and Amrish Puri, among others.

Manthan at Cannes

The screening of Manthan at Cannes Film Festival took place on Friday evening. It was attended by Naseeruddin, his wife Ratna Pathak Shah, late Smita Patil's son Prateik Babbar, Verghese Kurien's daughter Nirmala Kurien, sisters of Smita Patil-Anita Patil Deshmukh and Manya Patil Seth.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Naseeruddin Shah 'could hardly hold back tears' as he attended Manthan screening at Cannes almost 50 years after release

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On