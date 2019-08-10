Hardik Pandya sang Dhanush’s Kolaveri Di with brother Krunal and their video is a hit with fans. Watch

music

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 16:21 IST

Cricketer Hardik Pandya, who has been kept out of the ongoing T20 international series with West Indies, recently enjoyed a house party with a group of friends and they chose Dhanush’s viral song - Why This Kolaveri Di - for a karaoke night. Hardik’s brother Krunal is also seen with him in the video, matching his singing skills with his cricketer brother.

In a video shared by actor Mayur Mehta, later reposted on Instagram Stories by Hardik, the cricketer is seen in shorts, holding the mic and sitting on a couch, crooning lines from the song that became an online rage eight years ago.

Directed by Aishwarya R Dhanush, the 2012 film, 3, had Dhanush, Shruti Haasan, Prabhu, Siva Karthikeyan and Sundar Ramu in lead roles and featured the viral song. Composer Anirudh made his debut with the film. Dhanush reportedly wrote Kolaveri Di in 10 minutes when director Aishwarya asked him for a light song on the failure of love.

“When I was writing down the lyrics, I kept in mind all the English words that are used in the Tamil vocabulary. Words like I, you, me, how, why, cow. I just framed them into sentences and that’s how I came up with the song,” the actor-singer-director had said.

Back in 2012, the then Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, had said that he has a favourite Tamil song — Kolaveri Di, by Dhanush. “I heard Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also likes the song,” he had said.

