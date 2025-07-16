Nithya Menen picked cow dung with bare hands for Dhanush's Idly Kadai; had it in nails while accepting National Award

Actor Nithya Menen recently spoke about accepting roles that allow her to do things she would not be able to do otherwise – be it live in a village or pick cow dung with bare hands. In an interview with Cinema Vikatan, she talked about how she had cow dung in her fingernails while accepting the National Award, calling the experience ‘amazing’. Dhanush is producing, directing and starring in Idly Kadai with Nithya Menen.

Nithya Menen about Idly Kadai and National Award

Nithya said in the interview that she wants to do roles that help her have new experiences and live life. “For Idly Kadai, I learnt how to make cow dung cakes. They asked me if I was willing to do it, and I said yes, of course. So, for the first time in my life, I learned how to roll and round them up with bare hands,” she said as an example.

She also revealed that she shot a scene with dung right before she flew to Delhi for the National Awards, stating, “ In fact, the day before I had to go for the National Awards, I was doing this scene. It’s so amazing that I had cow dung in my fingernails when I went to accept my National Award. That is so beautiful, right? That is life. I loved the diversity of experience I got from this film. I wouldn’t get an opportunity to do this otherwise.”

About Idly Kadai

Idly Kadai is written, directed, co-produced and stars Dhanush in the lead role. Apart from Nithya, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, Parthiban, P Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran also star in it. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music for the film, which will be released in theatres on 1 October. This is the second time Nithya is collaborating with Dhanush after the 2022 film Thiruchitrambalam, which won her a National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance.