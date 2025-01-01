Idly Kadai first look: Dhanush shares posters of his 2 different avatars; writes ‘stay connected to your roots’

Dhanush’s first look from his upcoming directorial Idly Kadai was released on New Year. The actor shared two posters that revealed his look from the film, writing a caption about staying ‘connected’ to ‘roots’. Idly Kadai will be his fourth directorial. (Also Read: Dhanush bows down to greet little fan; shares sweet moment at event in London. Watch) Dhanush in his first look from his upcoming film Idly Kadai.

Idly Kadai first look

The producers of Idly Kadai announced on January 1 that the film's first look would be released come evening. To date, all the posters shared hinted at the film being a rural drama, with the first poster featuring a shack that sells tiffins. Dhanush shared two posters on Wednesday evening that revealed his look from the film, writing, “Idli kadai First look. stay connected to your roots.”

The first poster shows Dhanush dressed in a traditional white outfit, holding a bag of groceries in one hand and steel dabbas in the other. The look sees him standing at the entrance of a shack. The second poster shows him in a younger look, sporting a clean shave and dressed in a shirt and pants, as he stands with a man who’s dressed similar to how Dhanush was in the first poster. The posters hint that the film will explore two time periods in the protagonist’s life.

Fans were thrilled to see his looks from the film, with one fan commenting, “This vibe uhh.” Another wrote, “Rural entertainer loading.” A fan even decoded the posters, writing, “Any one noted that.... Kiran sir in the second picture, like dress, dhothi, shirt with towel and thiruneer on the forehead, sandals on the foot. All are same in the D' first pic.”

Upcoming work

Dhanush was last seen in Raayan in 2024, a film he had also directed. Before that he had directed Pa Paandi in 2017, and is currently directing Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam apart from Idly Kadai. He will also star in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera with Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh as his co-stars.