Dhanush bows down to greet little fan; shares sweet moment at event in London. Watch

Fans crowded around actor Dhanush as he attended a recent event, not in India but in London. The event planner took to Instagram to share a video of the actor interacting with fans at the event, including a sweet moment he shared with a little girl. (Also Read: Dhanush says Kolaveri Di still ‘haunts him’ when asked to sing at event: ‘Didn't even remember making it’) Dhanush shared a sweet moment with a little fan at the event in London.

Dhanush shares sweet moment with little girl

Dhanush was invited to the 7th annual diabetes walk at Queensbury Station Parade Green Edgware, London. The actor launched the London leg of the tour that began in Toronto, Canada. After launching that, he also attended a private brunch, including a fan meet and greet hosted at the Sugar and Spice Lounge.

In videos posted by the event management, Dhanush looked thrilled to see numerous fans lined up to interact with him. Dressed in a grey suit, he was all smiles as he walked into the lounge for the event. One video sees him unable to stop grinning as he bends down for a little fan who wants to garland him. “It’s so lovely to see you all…such lovely, smiling faces. Thank you,” she said at the event.

Numerous fans commented under the videos, with some disappointed that they missed it. Few others left comments like ‘what a moment’ and ‘never disappoints’ with fire and heart emojis.

Recently in the news

Dhanush was recently in the news for his tiff with actor Nayanthara over her Netflix series Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. Nayanthara posted an open letter to the actor on Instagram, claiming he refused to sign an NOC allowing them to use clips from her and husband Vignesh Shivan’s film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film was produced by Dhanush, it’s where the couple met and fell in love. The docu-series still used behind-the-scenes footage of the film, with the actor sending Nayanthara a legal notice over it.

Dhanush was last seen in his directorial Raayan. He will soon star in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera. He’s also acting in, directing and producing a film called Idly Kadai.