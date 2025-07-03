Dhanush parties with Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bhumi Pednekar. See pics

The shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein was wrapped up in Mumbai a couple of days ago. The Tamil star took a moment to party with actors like Mrunal Thakur, Tamannaah Bhatia and Bhumi Pednekar before returning to Chennai. (Also Read: Vetrimaaran busts rumours of rift with Dhanush over Simbu film; says actor helped him financially) Mrunal Thakur, Dhanush, Aanand L Rai, Kriti Sanon, Kanika Dhillon and others.

Dhanush parties with Mrunal, Tamannaah

Writer-producer Kanika Dhillon took to Instagram to post pictures of Dhanush partying with Mrunal, Tamannah, Bhumi, Kriti and Aanand. Sharing them, she wrote, “Our Hearts are full! Our OG Raanjhana in the house @dhanushkraja - we love you! With friends old and new- big smiles- bigger hearts! Grateful for the memories.” In the pics, Dhanush can be seen all smiles as he poses for selfies with various actors and technicians from Bollywood.

About Tere Ishk Mein

If the promotional material is anything to go by, Tere Ishk Mein seems to be an intense drama. In June 2023, Aanand announced that he would be teaming up with Dhanush again after Ranjhanaa. Dhanush’s look from the film also saw him in a similar mode with long hair. In January this year, Kriti’s character from the film was introduced. Talking to PTI about the film, Aanand had said, “It is from the world of Raanjhanaa, but is it Raanjhanaa 2? No, it is not. When I say the world of Raanjhanaa, I’m talking from the maker's perspective, that I’m spending on the emotions which were there in Raanjhanaa.”

Recent work

Dhanush was most recently seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Telugu-Tamil film Kuberaa, which features Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh as his co-stars. The film is faring better in Telugu than Tamil and has received favourable reviews. He will soon star in his own directorial, Idly Kadai, which he is also writing and producing. Recently, Dhanush was spotted shooting for Tere Ishk Mein in a shorter-haired look. Vetrimaaran recently also stated that he plans on shooting Vada Chennai 2 with Dhanush.