Vetrimaaran busts rumours of rift with Dhanush over Simbu film; says actor helped him financially

Recently, there have been rumours that actor Dhanush was causing issues to filmmaker Vetrimaaran over the rights of their 2018 hit Vada Chennai. In a video posted on his production house’s YouTube channel, Grass Root Film Company, Vetrimaaran spoke about his next film with Simbu (Silambarasan TR) and clarified rumours surrounding the film and Dhanush. He also stated that Dhanush helped me when he was in financial pinch. Dhanush and Vetrimaaran have worked together in films like Vada Chennai and Asuran.

Vetrimaaran clarifies film with Simbu not Vada Chennai 2

Vetrimaaran stated that while it was true his film with Simbu would be set in the world of Vada Chennai, it is not a sequel to the hit film. He mentioned that Dhanush holds the copyright to the film, including spin-offs, sequels and prequels. The filmmaker said that despite what rumours state, Dhanush handed over the NOC to Vetrimaaran without taking a single penny.

“STR 49 is set in the world of Vada Chennai, but it’s not Vada Chennai 2. I told him (Dhanush) about this film with Simbu, and he said this would be a new experience for me. Simbu also met me and asked me to only do this film if I’m okay with it, saying he’s okay with a separate, standalone film too. He does not want issues to crop up between me and Dhanush. So, they respect each other and are ready to give me the space to be myself,” said the director.

Says Dhanush helped him financially

Vetrimaaran also clarified that he and Dhanush are not feuding over the project and that everything is alright between them. “I don’t like the conversation revolving around Dhanush and this movie. My relationship with Dhanush has not changed, nor has it affected the film in any way. He will never disrupt my creative flow,” he said.

He also added that Dhanush recently helped him out when he needed it, “Even now, when I had some financial problems recently, he ensured that I got what I needed from the producer and arranged for me to get an advance. Why am I telling this? To tell you that Dhanush will never disturb me. Since I began working as an assistant director, Dhanush has been very supportive. If not produce or act, he has sung for me.”

Vada Chennai tells the story of a carrom player who sets foot into the world of crime. It is considered to be one of the best films in Dhanush’s filmography. Vetrimaaran has often spoken about how he has more stories written in the same universe. Vetrimaaran also spoke about Vaadivasal with Suriya and stated that there has been a delay in the project due to ‘writing, technical and safety issues’.