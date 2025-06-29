Suriya goes shirtless, Jyotika soaks in the view in video from their vacation; fans think it's Uyirin Uyirae-coded

Actor couple Suriya and Jyotika recently vacationed in Seychelles, East Africa. Jyotika took to her Instagram to share a video filled with adorable selfies and clips of them doing touristy things. Fans couldn’t get enough of it, filling her comments section with love. (Also Read: Karthi says he's lucky to have an older brother like Suriya; to receive love from industry due to him) Suriya and Jyotika vacationed in Seychelles recently and shared a glimpse of it on social media.

Suriya, Jyotika’s Seychelles vacation

Jyotika posted a Reel on her Instagram set to the song Coco Beach Cafe by Armik. She captioned it, “Another day for you and me in paradise (heart emoji) Thank u Abhishek and Lyn for this beautiful memory at Seychelles.” The video starts off with Suriya and Jyotika taking a selfie video by the beach before it shows the resort they’re staying at. The couple also bird watch, take a helicopter ride, dig into fresh seafood, and even visit a turtle sanctuary. Jyotika also posted pictures of her soaking in the view and a video of Suriya walking shirtless by the beach.

Fans think it’s Uyirin Uyirae-coded

Fans couldn’t help but remember Suriya and Jyotika’s romantic number Uyirin Uyire from Gautham Vasudev Menon’s 2003 film Kaakha Kaakha. One fan commented, “Wouldn’t ‘Uyire uyire uyirin uyire’ suits more for this reel?” A fan thought, “Alexa play Ennai konjam maaty,” referring to another song from the film. One fan brought up a song from their 1999 Vasanth film Poovellam Kettuppar, writing, “Hey siri play "Oh senorita" from Poovellam Ketu Paar,” and another wrote, “Senorita vibes in 2025.” Another fan agreed, “Poovellam ketupaaru but make it 2025.”

Recent work

Suriya was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro, in which he played Paarivel Kannan, aka Paari, a man who almost loses everything due to his anger issues. Jyotika last starred in the Netflix web series, Dabba Cartel. Suriya will soon star in Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, and a yet-to-be-titled film by Venky Atluri. Jyotika will soon be seen in a film for Prime Video by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.