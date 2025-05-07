Karthik Subbaraj reveals how Suriya reacted when he pitched a 15-minute single-shot almost ruined by rain in Retro

How Suriya reacted to the 15-minute single-shot idea

There is a 15-minute scene in Retro shot in a single take where a lot happens. Numerous characters go from dancing to Kanimaa to getting confrontational and fighting in a span of a few minutes. Karthik stated that while he was interested in the idea from the get-go, he needed to ensure it was technically possible before pitching it to Suriya.

“Once we mapped out the details of the single take and figured out if it was even technically possible, then I informed Suriya sir. He just smiled first, and then he’s like, how are you coming up with something like this? But then, he was also excited. He, too, felt it would be challenging, but he was also full on into it,” said Karthik.

The challenges of shooting the scene in 3 takes

Karthik revealed that they dedicated a few days solely to getting that scene right in Retro, which included one full day of tech rehearsals without artistes and another full day of rehearsals to ensure every actor and technician in the scene hits their mark on time. After a dress rehearsal on the third day, they went on floors to shoot the scene, which was marred by a technical glitch.

“Towards the end of the day, we tried another take and got it almost right, but someone shook the camera, someone else looked into the camera…we were still happy. The next day, it began raining, which wasn’t in the plan at all. Eventually, we brought on umbrellas, lightly wrapped the cameras and took a take, we still weren’t fully satisfied. With half an hour left, we wanted to try once more, and Suriya sir agreed. That’s the take we got what’s in the film now,” explained the director.