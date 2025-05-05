Suriya says people call him ‘overacting actor’: I can't be Karthi, can’t be Meiyazhagan

Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and starring Suriya, was released in theatres on May 1. As part of the film’s promotions, the director and actor shot a ‘rectangle table discussion’ with music composer Santosh Narayanan. While talking about his work, Suriya candidly said to Karthik that he doesn’t think he’s a ‘great actor’ and that he can’t deliver performances like his brother, Karthi. (Also Read: ‘I stopped looking at reviews as they’re no longer authentic’: Retro director Karthik Subbaraj) Karthi played the lead in Meiyazhagan produced by his brother, actor Suriya.

Suriya on his career and Karthi

During the discussion, Karthik and Santosh discussed how Suriya’s career changed when he starred almost back-to-back in films like Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini, and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. The actor admitted that he got lucky, with directors trusting him to carry these projects. When Karthik brought up that Suriya tends not to take any scene for granted, no matter how small, he got candid and credited director Bala.

Stating that he only aims to give his ‘genuine best’ even though he’s not a ‘great actor’, Suriya said, “I am not a great actor, Karthik. Some people will call me an overacting actor…so many people will have that opinion. But, I stick to what I learnt from Bala sir. I’m trying my best, not every time it happens. I try my genuine best. Now, take a film like Meiyazhagan. I can’t be Karthi, I can’t be Meiyazhagan.”

For the unversed, Suriya worked with director Bala in the 2001 film Nandhaa. Suriya and his wife, Jyotika, produced the 2024 film Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swami. The film received critical praise, particularly for its performances.

Upcoming work

In 2024, Suriya starred in Siva’s Kanguva, which did not receive favourable reviews and underperformed at the box office. So, expectations were high on Karthik’s Retro, but the film received mixed reviews and collected ₹60 crore worldwide in three days, according to Sacnilk. Suriya will soon be seen in yet-to-be-titled films helmed by RJ Balaji and Venky Atluri.