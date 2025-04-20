Simran reveals female co-star shaded her for playing ‘aunty roles’; internet speculates if it's Jyotika or Trisha

Actor Simran, who was a rage in Telugu and Tamil cinema in the early 2000s, revealed at an awards ceremony that a female co-star recently shaded her for playing ‘aunty roles’. The actor seemed hurt by the comment, stating that she had earned her place in the film industry. Even as her speech went viral on social media, the internet speculated if she was talking about Jyotika, Trisha Krishnan or Laila. (Also Read: Suriya calls wife Jyotika his ‘kannadi poo Jo’ at Retro trailer launch: ‘My journey wouldn't be joyous without her’) Simran recently re-united with Ajith Kumar when she played a cameo in Good Bad Ugly.

What did Simran say?

Simran received an award at the JFW Movie Awards and delivered a fiery speech there. Talking about a female co-star who was recently rude to her, she said, “Just recently, I sent a message to a female co-actor saying, I was surprised to see you in that role. Immediately, I got a message from her saying, at least it’s better, I’m not doing an aunty role. Such an insensitive message…actually I did not expect. It’s her opinion, but I felt I could’ve gotten a better answer.”

She then stated that she felt it was better to do ‘aunty roles’ than ‘dabba roles’, “I felt it’s better to do aunty roles…and main aunty roles. Mother of 25-year-olds, you know that I’ve also done in Kannathil Muthamittal, rather than playing dabba roles and doing nothing. We should feel confident in what we all want to do. I don’t deserve this; I’ve earned this on my own. Whether it is an aunty role or a mother role or I don’t want to say…whichever role. It is my choice, and it has earned me a good name.”

Internet speculates

While Simran did not name the actor who sent her the text, the internet was quick to dig for clues. Some thought she was speaking of Laila, with whom she shared the screen in her recent film Sabdham. Others thought it was Trisha, with whom she acted in Good Bad Ugly. Some thought the ‘dabba’ comment was a reference to Dabba Cartel and that she was talking about Jyotika. “Not sure if it is trisha or jothika - either way no one has the right to comment on true queen simran,” commented one Redditor.

An X (formerly Twitter) user posted an old clip of Laila, joking, “decade long beef is back on.” Another person on X speculated, “It's Trisha who said that to Simran.. Such a toxic lady she is.” One wrote, “Fans are confused, is it Jyothika or Laila. Whoever said, it will be very insensitive.” However, Jyotika’s fans reminded people that she recently mentioned Simran as one of her favourite actors in an interview, “Jo mam and Simran mam are in a good relationship but few groups are creating fake narratives here. Their regular hobby is to spread negativity when Suriya anna film is nearing and hardly trying to pull down him and his family down.”