Suriya calls wife Jyotika his ‘kannadi poo Jo’ at Retro trailer launch: ‘My journey wouldn't be joyous without her’

Actor Suriya attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Retro, in Chennai on Friday. Directed by Kartik Subbaraj, the film sees him paired with Pooja Hegde. Talking about his wife Jyotika at the event, Suriya called her his ‘kannadi poo’ much to the delight of everyone present there. (Also Read: Retro trailer: Suriya fights his killer instincts in Kartik Subbaraj's wacky gangster drama. Watch) Suriya and Jyotika have been married for close to two decades now.

Suriya thanks ‘kannadi poo’ Jyotika

Retro has a song titled Kannadi Poove (glass flower). While talking about the film being released on May 1, Suriya referenced the song and said, “There’ll be numerous layers to the film – love, laughter and war, enjoy it. I love you all (fans and the audience). I’m here today because of you all. I’m here because of your love. And of course, I also thank my kannadi poo Jo. My journey wouldn’t be as joyous without her.”

Retro’s wacky trailer

The newly released trailer of Retro shows Suriya’s character experiencing a range of emotions. He falls for Pooja’s character and pledges to let go of his violent ways. But it’s easier said than done, as he seems to have many enemies, including an antagonist played by Joju George. He punches walls and men with equal abandon, drinks, and goes on a rampage despite his incarceration. Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Nasser, among others, are also seen in the trailer.

About Retro

Suriya and his wife Jyothika's banner, 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films, produced Retro. The tagline of the film is: Love, Laughter and War. The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali. Expectations are high on the film because Karthik’s last film, Jigarthanda Double X, with Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah, was a massive success. Suriya’s last film, Kanguva, failed to make a mark, and fans have high hopes for this one.