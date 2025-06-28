Karthi says he's lucky to have an older brother like Suriya; to receive love from industry due to him

Actor Karthi spoke about his older brother Suriya at an event held for Vishnu Vishal’s younger brother Rudra’s debut film, Oho Enthan Baby. He gushed about how having a brother like Suriya was important and talked about how he received love from the industry because of him. (Also Read: Suriya and daughter Diya spotted together in rare public sighting; fans say ‘he looks so young’) Karthi shared his love for his elder brother Suriya at a recent event.

Karthi on having a ‘special’ brother like Suriya

Karthi spoke of how many prefer to have a single child these days, but he was lucky to have Suriya and said, “It’s a special thing to have an older brother. Now, everybody is looking to have a single child, but having an elder brother is very important. That’s why they say that if your father has carried you in your arms, your brother has on his shoulders.”

He also added about the love he received from the film industry due to him, saying, “So, I’m really lucky to have learnt so much from him. They think of our well-being and think of things we aren’t even aware of. When I first came here, when my first film was launched, the whole industry gave me a lot of love. So many people wished me well. Which is why I am encouraging newcomers, too.”

Upcoming work

Suriya debuted as an actor in the film industry with the 1997 film Nerrukku Ner, while Karthi worked as an assistant director and played a small role in the 2004 film Aayutha Ezhuthu before his debut with the 2007 film Paruthiveeran. Most recently, Suriya starred in Siva’s Kanguva and Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro. He will soon star in RJ Balaji’s Karuppu and a yet-to-be-titled film by Venky Atluri. Karthi starred in Meiyazhagan, which was produced by Suriya and played a cameo in Kanguva. He also played a cameo in Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT: The Third Case. He will soon star in Sardar 2 and Vaa Vaathiyaar.