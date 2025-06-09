Suriya and daughter Diya spotted together in rare public sighting; fans say ‘he looks so young’

Actor Suriya and his daughter Diya were recently spotted together in a rare public sighting. The actor is in Hyderabad to shoot for his upcoming film, the yet-to-be-titled Suriya 46, with Venky Atluri and his daughter accompanying him on the trip. Fans couldn’t get enough of pictures and videos of them together. (Also Read: Suriya-Jyotika are proud parents as daughter Diya graduates high school. See pics) Suriya and his daughter Diya were clicked at the Hyderabad airport.

Suriya in Hyderabad with daughter Diya

Jyotika and Suriya’s daughter Diya recently graduated from high school in Mumbai. She is rarely spotted with her famous parents in public, so fans were thrilled to see her with her father. Numerous pictures and videos of the duo, clicked at Hyderabad airport, began doing the rounds on social media. Suriya looked casual in a grey T-shirt while Diya dressed in blue, all smiles as she walked with her father.

Fans posted the pictures and videos of them together on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube with captions like, “Suriya is with his daughter, and he still looks very young,” and “@Suriya_offl na & his daughter Diya! (heart emoji)” One fan wrote, “I am big fan of suriya and his daughter is Soo beautiful.” Numerous others posted their pics and videos with heart and heart eye emojis.

Attends Akhil Akkineni’s wedding reception

Suriya arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday and attended Nagarjuna’s younger son Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding reception. Diya did not accompany her father to the event. He posed for pictures with the newly married couple and wished them good luck. The director of his upcoming film, Venky, was with him.

After Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro, Suriya has said yes to two projects that have yet to be titled. He has already begun shooting for a film with director-actor RJ Balaji, in which Trisha Krishnan is his co-star. His film with Venky is expected to go on floors today, on Monday, and the cast and crew have yet to be announced.