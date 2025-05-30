Suriya-Jyotika are proud parents as daughter Diya graduates high school. See pics

Actor couple Suriya and Jyotika are proud parents as their daughter Diya graduates high school. Jyotika posted numerous pictures from the graduation ceremony, writing about how proud the family is of Diya for completing this milestone. (Also Read: Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy reveals why Jyotika turned down Mohanlal's film: ‘She was excited but…’) Jyotika and Suriya beaming wide at daughter Diya's high school graduation.

Suriya-Jyotika beam at Diya’s graduation

One picture Jyotika posted is of her and Diya, with the latter dressed in a blue graduation gown and hat. Posting it, she wrote, “Tassle worth the hassle! Proud of you girl!” Another picture shows Suriya also joining them for a picture, smiling widely, clearly proud of their daughter. Jyotika also posted numerous pictures of Diya with the ‘proud grandparents’ Sivakumar, Lakshmi, Chander Sadanah and Seema. She also took the moment to thank her daughter’s teachers for guiding her well.

A screengrab of Jyotika's Instagram stories.

A fan claimed that Jyotika posted another picture with Suriya and deleted it, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “GUYS! Jyotika posted both these stories from her daughter’s graduation but Suriya has different looks, in what seems to be pictures from the same day. She deleted the second one immediately. What is HAPPENING!!!” They also speculated, “Did she reveal some Singham 4 look by mistake or sumn…”

Upcoming work

After the disappointing Kanguva in 2024, Suriya starred in Retro this year, which received mixed reviews. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film received polarising reactions from people, but the actor’s performance was praised. He has said yes to films helmed by RJ Balaji and Venky Atluri.

Jyotika worked in the critically acclaimed Kaathal – The Core, in Malayalam, in 2023. After making a comeback to Hindi cinema with Shaitaan and Srikanth in 2024, Jyotika starred in the Netflix web series Dabba Cartel this year. She is currently working on a film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for Prime Video.