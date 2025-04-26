Simran clarifies her 'aunty roles' and 'dabba roles' remark: 'The person spoke to me the next day...'

Actor Simran created quite a furore recently when she narrated an incident about how an industry friend mocked her for doing 'aunty roles'. In the same comment, she used the phrase 'dabba roles', which many took as a jibe against Jyotika, her contemporary who recently appeared on the Netflix show, Dabba Cartel. Simran has now cleared the air on her comments. (Also read: Is Simran feuding with Jyotika? Actor reveals getting mean comments, drops a ‘dabba’ hint) Simran talks about her recent 'aunty roles' remark.

Simran clarifies her aunty role comment

Recently, at the JFW Movie Awards, Simran narrated an incident about how an actor friend in the industry mocked her for doing ‘aunty roles’. She clarifies, “I was feeling really upset then, and I shared my feelings. That’s all. I have been doing aunty roles since the beginning of my career and it’s a favourite word of mine. Doing aunty roles is not a bad thing.”

However, Simran admits that the incident has left a sour taste in her mouth, leading her to believe that female stars cannot be friends. She says, “I don’t think actresses can be friends in the industry. This incident just proved it. It’s very hurting when friends hurt you. The person spoke to me the next day – it wasn’t uncomfortable but the relationship won’t stay the same.”

What Simran had said

At the JFW Movie Awards last week, Simran recounted how an actor friend said she could not believe she was doing 'aunty roles', something that upset her. The actor then said on stage, “I felt it’s better to do aunty roles…and main aunty roles. Mother of 25-year-olds, you know that I’ve also done in Kannathil Muthamittal, rather than playing dabba roles and doing nothing. We should feel confident in what we all want to do. I don’t deserve this; I’ve earned this on my own. Whether it is an aunty role or a mother role or I don’t want to say…whichever role. It is my choice, and it has earned me a good name.”

While Simran did not name the actor who sent her the text, the internet was quick to dig for clues. Some thought she was speaking of Laila, with whom she shared the screen in her recent film Sabdham. Others thought it was Trisha, with whom she acted in Good Bad Ugly. Some thought the ‘dabba’ comment was a reference to Dabba Cartel and that she was talking about Jyotika. Simran herself did not clarify who the comment was for.