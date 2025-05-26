Retro OTT release: When and where to watch Suriya's 97 crore hit on streaming

Retro OTT release: Netflix on Monday announced that the film starring Suriya in the lead role will stream on its OTT platform. Taking to Instagram, Netflix also revealed the date from which the film will stream for the audience. (Also Read | Retro movie review: Suriya shines like the sun again but Karthik Subbaraj's film is an uneven ride) Retro OTT release: Suriya in a still from the film's poster.

When and where will Retro release on OTT

The film will be available for streaming on Netflix from May 31. Sharing a poster of Retro featuring Suriya, Netflix wrote, "A sacred spear. A secret identity. A saga for the ages. (Fire emoji). Watch Retro, out 31 May, on Netflix in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

What fans have to say about Retro

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "One of the best movie of 2025." A person said, "Average movie." A comment read, "Masterpiece the film is, and an absolute GOLDEN GEM the album by @musicsanthosh sir is." An Instgaram user said, "It's worth watch guys." Another fan commented, "Retro Super Hit Blockbuster All Time."

HT review of Retro

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Suriya has outdone himself in this film, as he does in all his films. Whether it is the action or the comedy, the Kollywood star excels, and the scenes between him and Pooja are very sincere and authentic. For Pooja Hegde, the role of Rukku is one of the best in her career, and she has really aced it. The emotional moments are real, and one can empathise with her. Malayalam actor Joju George displays his talent once again in the role of Thilakan, while the actor who essays Michael has done a fine job too. Prakash Raj appears in a cameo, as does music director Santosh Narayan."

About Retro, box office performance

As per Sacnilk.com, Retro earned ₹60.26 crore nett in India, whereas the gross collection is ₹ 70.97 crore. The film minted ₹96.97 crore gross worldwide. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role along with Suryia. Retro is one of the highest-grossing films of Suriya's career.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also stars Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Shriya Saran made a special cameo in the movie. Retro marks the collaboration of Karthik and Suriya for the first time.