Suriya finally confirms his next film with Venky Atluri, shooting to begin in May: 'We need all your love and blessings'

Actor Suriya has confirmed that his next Tamil film will be with Venky Atluri and Naga Vamsi. Speaking at the pre-release event of Retro in Hyderabad, Suriya called it a "beautiful association" with "beautiful talent". Suriya also talked about his upcoming film Retro and Nani's HIT The Third Case; both will release on May 1. Actor Vijay Devarakonda was also part of the event. (Also Read | Are dubbed south Indian films ‘saving Bollywood’ during the slump? HIT The Third Case star Nani says this) Suriya spoke about Retro and Hit 3 at an event in Hyderabad.

Suriya announces his Tamil film with Venky Atluri

Confirming his film with Venky, Suri said, "I have to announce this today. I had to start with Allu Arvind garu, the whole journey stared with him. With his blessings, you have been waiting for this announcement, we are associating with Sithara Entertainments, Vamsi and my dear brother Venky here (shook hands with the duo)."

"This will be my next. As you’ve all been asking after a long time, with beautiful association and beautiful talent here. We will be doing my next Tamil film with Venky, and I will be spending a lot of time here in beautiful Hyderabad. From May onwards, we start our next. We need all your love, we need all your blessings. This will be a beautiful journey," he added.

Venky says he is ‘absolutely privileged’

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Venky shared a video of Suriya talking about the film. He wrote, "Absolutely privileged and very excited to collaborate with the phenomenal @actorsuriya sir for his next, #Suriya46. Looking forward to sharing this unique journey with you all soon! Produced by my dearest @nagavamsi19 garu! @sitharaentertainments."

Venky shared a video of Suriya talking about the film.

Suriya talks about bouncing back with Retro

At the event, the actor also spoke about his upcoming film Retro. He said, "You don't lose when you fall down, you lose when you refuse to get up... We will bounce back big time, and we will give that strong punch once again. May 1st will be a beautiful film for you, which you all will cherish. We will definitely make sure this time it will be wonderful entertainment in the theatre." Suriya's last film, Kanguva, got negative reviews from both critics and audiences. Made on a reported budget of ₹350 crore, it earned just ₹106 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.com.

Suriya wants Nani's Hit 3 to be a success

Suriya sent good wishes to Nani. "May 1st, one more film is releasing, Hit 3. My dear friend Nani is releasing HIT 3. Let the success streak continue. Let it be Hatrick after Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Court...As he said, it will be a party on May 1st, let's all celebrate both these films."

About Suriya's Retro

Suriya's upcoming movie Retro also stars Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj. Shriya Saran is also set to make a special cameo. Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and marks his first collaboration with Suriya. Suriya was last seen in Kanguva, directed by Siva. The epic movie, which featured battle sequences and grand visuals, explored a story spanning 1,500 years into the past.