Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Are dubbed south Indian films ‘saving Bollywood’ during the slump? HIT The Third Case star Nani says this

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Apr 27, 2025 06:09 AM IST

Actor Nani was asked in a recent interview if dubbed south Indian films were ‘saving Bollywood’, which is facing a lull. Here's how he replied. 

Bollywood has gone through a tough period with films not clicking at the box office despite some of them receiving critical applause. In 2024, six of the top ten grossing Indian films for the year were from south India, with Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD taking the top spots. When Siddharth Kannan asked Nani if he believes dubbed south films are ‘saving Bollywood’, here’s how he replied. (Also Read: Nani spills the beans on chatter in WhatsApp group with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati: ‘Somebody's always reacting’)

Nani had nothing but good things to say about Bollywood while promoting HIT 3.
Nani had nothing but good things to say about Bollywood while promoting HIT 3.

Nani on south films ‘saving Bollywood’

Nani stated that every film industry goes through a lull, pointing out that Tollywood had a bad summer last year before it recovered. “I think saving is the wrong word. But I think balancing it is the right word. Sometimes, even Telugu has a lull, and films won't work for 3-4 months. Last summer, we shut down theatres due to it. No film was clicking in peak season. We come back with double the force all the time, which will happen in Hindi too,” he said.

He then added that the audience just wants a great film now irrespective of language, which works in favour of good filmmakers, saying, “The good thing now is that everyone just wants a good film, no matter the language. Everyone just wants a great film. That just pushes us to try and make great films. Hindi cinema has made some of the greatest films that we grew up watching, and I’m sure it’ll bounce back big time. Sometimes you need to have these dry periods so you can stop and check, restart the engine and come back with double the force.”

Upcoming work

Nani was last seen in Vivek Athreya’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram last year. The film saw him play an angry vigilante who decides to dole out justice to those who deserve it. His next film, HIT: The Third Case, aka HIT 3, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, will be released in theatres on May 1. Srinidhi Shetty is his co-star. He is also shooting for The Paradise with Dasara director Srikanth Odela.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Are dubbed south Indian films ‘saving Bollywood’ during the slump? HIT The Third Case star Nani says this
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On