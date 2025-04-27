Are dubbed south Indian films ‘saving Bollywood’ during the slump? HIT The Third Case star Nani says this

Bollywood has gone through a tough period with films not clicking at the box office despite some of them receiving critical applause. In 2024, six of the top ten grossing Indian films for the year were from south India, with Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD taking the top spots. When Siddharth Kannan asked Nani if he believes dubbed south films are ‘saving Bollywood’, here’s how he replied. (Also Read: Nani spills the beans on chatter in WhatsApp group with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati: ‘Somebody's always reacting’) Nani had nothing but good things to say about Bollywood while promoting HIT 3.

Nani on south films ‘saving Bollywood’

Nani stated that every film industry goes through a lull, pointing out that Tollywood had a bad summer last year before it recovered. “I think saving is the wrong word. But I think balancing it is the right word. Sometimes, even Telugu has a lull, and films won't work for 3-4 months. Last summer, we shut down theatres due to it. No film was clicking in peak season. We come back with double the force all the time, which will happen in Hindi too,” he said.

He then added that the audience just wants a great film now irrespective of language, which works in favour of good filmmakers, saying, “The good thing now is that everyone just wants a good film, no matter the language. Everyone just wants a great film. That just pushes us to try and make great films. Hindi cinema has made some of the greatest films that we grew up watching, and I’m sure it’ll bounce back big time. Sometimes you need to have these dry periods so you can stop and check, restart the engine and come back with double the force.”

Upcoming work

Nani was last seen in Vivek Athreya’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram last year. The film saw him play an angry vigilante who decides to dole out justice to those who deserve it. His next film, HIT: The Third Case, aka HIT 3, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, will be released in theatres on May 1. Srinidhi Shetty is his co-star. He is also shooting for The Paradise with Dasara director Srikanth Odela.