Nani spills the beans on chatter in WhatsApp group with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati: ‘Somebody's always reacting’

It has long been rumoured that there is a massive WhatsApp group with numerous Tollywood actors where they discuss everything from their latest films to more. Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Nani confirmed the group's existence with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and other actors. He also reveals he puts it on mute for this reason. (Also Read: Nani does not want to call HIT 3 a ‘pan-Indian’ film like Pushpa or RRR: ‘I don’t want to get into that space') Nani got candid when asked about the WhatsApp group he's in with other Tollywood actors.

Nani on WhatsApp group with Tollywood actors

Nani admitted that there is a WhatsApp group he’s in with other Tollywood actors but that it’s ‘not very active’ now. He said, “Yes, there is a WhatsApp group, but it’s not very active. Some people’s numbers changed…somehow it fizzled out. We all caught up and decided we should have a group. Some jokes or fun things used to be forwarded and stuff.”

He said the idea was just to have a ‘friends group’ and not with some agenda, adding, “Ten years ago, we would post new trailers so whoever liked it would share or give feedback. Now that’s not there. I put that group on mute because all the time, somebody’s always reacting to something, and we also need to work, right?”

Nani's upcoming work

After a dry run with V and Tuck Jagadish, Nani has seen success with films like Shyam Singha Roy, Ante Sundaraniki, Dasara, Hi Nanna, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Last seen in the 2024 Vivek Athreya-directed Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which saw him play a man with massive anger issues, Nani will soon star in Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT: The Third Case.

The film will see him play Arjun Sarkaar IPS, a police officer who goes undercover to bust a murder ring. Srinidhi Shetty will make her Tollywood debut with HIT 3, which also stars Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Maganti Srinath. It is the third in the HIT franchise, which previously starred Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh. It will be released on May 1.

Nani is also shooting for The Paradise with Srikanth Odela, their second film together after Dasara.