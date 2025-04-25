Nani's HIT 3 gets an A certificate, to release in theatres on May 1

Fans of Nani are eagerly waiting to see what he has in store with his upcoming thriller HIT 3. On Friday, the actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share that the film has been cleared by the censor board with an 'A' certificate. (Also read: Nani does not want to call HIT 3 a ‘pan-Indian’ film like Pushpa or RRR: ‘I don’t want to get into that space') Nani announced that HIT 3 has been given an A certificate.

HIT 3 gets A certificate

Nani shared a new poster of the film on his X account with the caption, “A for ARJUN SARKAAR. CERTIFIED. #HIT3 #HIT3FromMay1st” The poster saw the actor standing with blood-soaked clothes, with a giant A spread across him.

No changes to the film have reportedly been suggested. The film is set for a May 1 release. HIT 3 tells the story of a ruthless cop called Arjun Sarkar who goes on a rampage to save a 9-month-old baby. The film is a follow-up to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020) with Vishwak Sen and HIT: The Second Case (2022) with Adivi Sesh.

Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame plays his love interest in the film, which is produced by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema in association with his own Unanimous Productions.

About the film

Nani has also shared that he does not want to label HIT 3 as a ‘pan-Indian’ film like Pushpa or KGF. In an interview with Varinder Chawla, Nani said, “I do not look at this as a pan-India film. But a pan-Indian films are I think what we have seen before- KGF, Baahubali, RRR, Pushpa, films which are anticipated eagerly across the country. They do stage it like that. Of course, pan-India is a word termed by media. But I don't want to get into that space. Right now I am trying to release my film here and make sure that whoever is watching my film… there's a lot of interest for HIT. So whoever wants to watch the film will have a quality product with a nice dubbing, in a nearby theatre, it should be available.”