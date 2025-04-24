KGF's Srinidhi Shetty reacts to losing Sita's role in Ramayana to Sai Pallavi: ‘Somewhere I thought…’

Telugu star Sai Pallavi is all set to essay the role of Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. However, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, actor Srinidhi Shetty, popularly known for her role in KGF, spoke about having done a screen test for the role before eventually losing it to Sai. (Also Read: KGF's Srinidhi Shetty signs her 2nd Telugu film HIT 3 with Nani: ‘Another piece of my heart’ Srinidhi Shetty calls Sai Pallavi a great choice for Sita in Ramayana.

Srinidhi on giving a screen test for Ramayana

When asked about the rumours of her being one of the choices to play Sita in Ramayana, Srinidhi admitted giving a screen test and said, "Now, as the shoot is already happening, I guess I can say it. Yes, I did meet and give a screen test. I remember preparing three scenes very well, and they had a great response; they loved it. I had heard that Yash was a part of Ramayana, and at that time, KGF 2 had just been released, and the pair was a hit—people were loving it. In just a month or two, this happened (the Ramayana audition). So I was thinking, he will play Raavan, I will play Sita; we will be pitted against each other. So people might not have been able to digest us against each other. So somewhere I thought, it might or might not."

Srinidhi on losing the role to Sai Pallavi

Speaking about losing the role to Sai Pallavi, Srinidhi said, "But I feel Sai Pallavi is a great choice. I would love to see her as Sita in the movie, and like I always say—when something works, it's great; when something doesn't, it's still wonderful because new doors will open for you."

About Srinidhi Shetty

After winning the crown of Miss Supranational 2016, Srinidhi made her acting debut alongside Yash in KGF: Chapter 1, and rose to fame with her very first film. She followed this up with another blockbuster, KGF Chapter 2, and a Tamil film Cobra opposite Vikram. She is now all set to feature opposite Nani in HIT: The Third Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film is scheduled for release in cinemas on 1 May.

About Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. It will also feature Ravi Dubey and Sunny Deol in key roles. The film is currently under production and will release in two parts—one in 2026 and the other in 2027.