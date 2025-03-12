Sai Pallavi dances her heart out with sis Pooja Kannan at cousin's wedding; cheers for bride and groom. Watch

Pictures and videos of Sai Pallavi having a ball at her cousin’s wedding have surfaced on social media. Dressed in a blue and gold saree, Sai was all smiles as she danced her heart out, cheered for the bride and groom, and interacted with the guests. (Also Read: Sai Pallavi reveals she ‘always wanted’ a National Award so she can wear saree gifted by her granny) Sai Pallavi was all smiles at her cousin brother's wedding recently.

Sai Pallavi does Badaga dance

A video posted on Instagram by a wedding band shows Sai and her sister Pooja Kannan doing a variation of the traditional Badaga dance with family and friends. As the band plays, Sai can be seen dancing her heart out while interacting with Pooja and the other ladies dancing. Pooja got so excited that she could be seen dancing even as she walked away.

Another video posted by her fan page on Instagram shows her sitting right behind the bride and groom. As her cousin ties the knot and makes it official, she can be seen cheering them on with a wide smile on her face. She even blesses them before joining the family in clapping for the newly married couple.

A fan also posted a video of Sai at the wedding, interacting with guests and looking radiant. She also posed for pictures with family and fans, posing with the bride and groom at the wedding reception. Pooja is also seen with Sai at some moments.

Recent work

In 2024, Sai starred in the hit Tamil film Amaran with Sivakarthikeyan as her co-star. The film, produced by Kamal Haasan, is a biopic of the late Major Mukund Varadharajan. Sai plays his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

In 2025, she starred in Chandoo Mondeti’s Telugu film Thandel, which also did well at the box office. Based on a true incident of fishermen accidentally drifting into Pakistani waters, Naga Chaitanya was her co-star.

Sai will soon debut in Hindi with a film starring Junaid Khan. She also plays Sita in Ramayana.