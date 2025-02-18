Sai Pallavi reveals she ‘always wanted’ a National Award so she can wear saree gifted by her granny

Many were hopeful last year that Sai Pallavi would bag a National Award for Gargi that eventually went to Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam. Talking to Galatta Plus, the actor revealed that she did want to win the award, but for a sweet reason. (Also Read: Sai Pallavi opens up about being affected by social media trolls) Sai Pallavi with her grandmother at sister Pooja Kannan's wedding.

Sai Pallavi on the National Award

Sai said in the interview that she ‘always wanted’ to bag a National Award because she wanted to wear the saree gifted by her grandmother. She said, “I’ve always wanted a National Award because when I was around 21 years old, my granny gave me a saree and said, wear this for your wedding. That time she was very sick and had undergone surgery. So that time I thought marriage was next, I hadn’t done my first film yet. As I was nearing 23-24 I did Premam.”

She explained why winning it is so important to her and said, “Then I thought, okay, someday I’ll win some big award. That time, the National Award was the big award. So, for me, the National Award is directly connected to the saree. Whether I hope for it or the pressure is there, it’s only as far as this. But honestly, if people are able to feel what my character feels on-screen, that’s my job, and that’s enough. Whatever comes after that is just a bonus for me to feel good. I value this a little more than that.”

When Sai missed the award, many on social media were vocal about their disappointment.

Recent work

After Gargi, Sai scored hits again in Tamil and Telugu with Amaran and Thandel. Amaran saw her play an army man’s wife, with Sivakarthikeyan as her co-star. In Thandel she played the estranged lover of a fisherman who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters. She will soon debut in Hindi with a film co-starring Junaid Khan and Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor.